Starting on Sunday, shopping malls and community malls in the affected provinces will be open from 11am to 8pm, reports the Bangkok Post.
Supermarkets and food courts must close at 9pm, and convenience stores must close from 10pm to 5am. The new hours will be in effect until May 2.
The changes apply in the following “red zone” provinces: Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Chon Buri, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Pathom, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Phuket, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Rayong, Sa Kaew, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Songkhla, Suphan Buri, Tak and Udon Thani.
Yon Pokesap, president of the Thai Shopping Centres Association (TSCA), said that promotional activities at malls, which draw people together, would continue to be banned.
As well, he said, more staff of member businesses will be asked to work from home if possible.
The TSCA membership includes MBK, The Mall Group, Central Pattana, Siam Retail Development, The Platinum Group, Seacon Development, Siam Future Development, Siam Piwat Group and KE Land.
