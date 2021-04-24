Red-zone shopping hours cut further

BANGKOK: Operating hours of shopping malls, supermarkets and convenience stores will be shortened further in 18 high-risk provinces in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19, the Thai Retailers Association said on Saturday.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth

By Bangkok Post

Saturday 24 April 2021, 06:13PM

Shoppers leave the CentralWorld complex in Bangkok on April 15. Starting on Sunday (Apr 25), malls in high-risk provinces will be closing at 8pm. Photo: Bangkok Post / file

Starting on Sunday, shopping malls and community malls in the affected provinces will be open from 11am to 8pm, reports the Bangkok Post. Supermarkets and food courts must close at 9pm, and convenience stores must close from 10pm to 5am. The new hours will be in effect until May 2. The changes apply in the following “red zone” provinces: Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Chon Buri, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Pathom, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Phuket, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Rayong, Sa Kaew, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Songkhla, Suphan Buri, Tak and Udon Thani. Yon Pokesap, president of the Thai Shopping Centres Association (TSCA), said that promotional activities at malls, which draw people together, would continue to be banned. As well, he said, more staff of member businesses will be asked to work from home if possible. The TSCA membership includes MBK, The Mall Group, Central Pattana, Siam Retail Development, The Platinum Group, Seacon Development, Siam Future Development, Siam Piwat Group and KE Land.