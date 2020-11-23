BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Red shirts join protest with temple fair atmosphere

Red shirts join protest with temple fair atmosphere

BANGKOK: Anti-government protesters held a light-hearted rally on the western outskirts of Bangkok Sunday afternoon (Nov 22), where they were joined by red-shirted veterans of a 2014 protest at the same site.

politics
By Bangkok Post

Monday 23 November 2020, 09:36AM

Anti-government demonstrators gather on Aksa Road, where Bangkok’s Thawi Watthana district and Nakhon Pathom’s Buddha Monthon district adjoin, on Sunday. Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul / Bangkok Post

Anti-government demonstrators gather on Aksa Road, where Bangkok’s Thawi Watthana district and Nakhon Pathom’s Buddha Monthon district adjoin, on Sunday. Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul / Bangkok Post

About 1,500 people showed up at the latest edition of near-daily anti-government rallies. It took place on Aksa Road at the intersection between Buddha Monthon 3 Road in Bangkok’s Thawi Watthana district and Buddha Monthon 4 Road in Nakhon Pathom’s Buddha Monthon district.

Police were deployed to keep demonstrators outside the 150-metre radius of the Thawi Watthana Palace, reported the Bangkok Post.

Protesters on stage once again repeated demands for the resignation of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, constitutional changes and reform of the royal institution.

The rally took place at the site of a red shirt demonstration in 2014, and most of the demonstrators appeared to be former members of the United Front for Democracy against Dictatorship. They displayed coffins to commemorate comrades killed in previous protests. 

Despite the symbolic gravity, the rally had the air of a temple fair and featured comedians along with speakers taking turns to criticise the government and the military.

Nonetheless, organisers said they had formed various groups of "guards" including vocational students to protect protesters from any attacks.

They confirmed that a rally would take place in front of the Crown Property Bureau on Wednesday.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Tourism boost for Phuket? Lazada denies being behind data leak! || November 23
G20 to back ‘equitable’ access to coronavirus vaccine
Phuket volunteers wanted to help return captive gibbons to the wild
Long weekend generates B300mn for Phuket, says TAT
Hands off, warns protest group
Woman thrown clear of pickup, dies, in wet-road wipeout
Phuket Opinion: Embracing the inevitable
HM donates royal title deeds
TAT rolls out special hotel and transport packages for foreign tourists
PM issues lese majeste warning
Electricity outage to hit Thalang
Bayside Bloom: SorPorKor changes allow widespread development around Patong
Corrupt ex-Buddhist office chief loses appeal against 20-year sentence
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Lese Majeste law to be used on Thailand protesters? Abortion law changes! || November 20
TAT expects not more than 10,000 tourists coming this year

 

Phuket community
HM donates royal title deeds

@DeK, Jor is simply pointing out the ongoing and continued injustice buy having a certain person giv...(Read More)

Woman thrown clear of pickup, dies, in wet-road wipeout

Tragic loss of life at the hands of another reckless foolish driver. Now the tragedy moves into the ...(Read More)

Woman thrown clear of pickup, dies, in wet-road wipeout

Strange how its always to road's fault, not Somchai's. She was far too young to die. too man...(Read More)

TAT rolls out special hotel and transport packages for foreign tourists

@Kurt A16D/ 14N quarantine? How is that possible ? It's either 15D/14N or 16D/15N ! And a Tha...(Read More)

Woman thrown clear of pickup, dies, in wet-road wipeout

How do you loose control on a straight road?...(Read More)

HM donates royal title deeds

@Jor12 To say that most people in Thailand cannot feed themselves properly is complete nonsense ! Th...(Read More)

Woman thrown clear of pickup, dies, in wet-road wipeout

This is what happens when you are an idiot and can't drive . Throw the book at him....(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Embracing the inevitable

Of course there's nothing new about any of the problems pointed out here. There are so many ways...(Read More)

HM donates royal title deeds

My reading of nasa's comments is not the gift, but the contributions made by hard working ordina...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Embracing the inevitable

Rawai OrBorTor is already more than 15 years 'busy' to get 2 shower stands below the pine tr...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
K9 Point
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
Kvik Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
https://sgssecurity.com/
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
Phuket Property
CMI - Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
UWC Thailand
Property in Phuket
Dan About Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
AVC Engineering
HeadStart International School Phuket

 