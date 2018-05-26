FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Red-shirt weapons seized, plot derailed, say police

BANGKOK: Police have arrested five suspects and seized a large number of weapons in several provinces and claim to have foiled a red-shirt plan to create disorder during the May 22 pro-election rally earlier this week.

Bangkok Post

Saturday 26 May 2018, 09:51AM

Police show the seized weapons and the five suspects at a press conference at the Crime Suppression Division in Bangkok on Friday. Photo: Bangkok Post / Tawatchai Kemgumnerd

The suspects were identified as Wichan Rakchart, 34, Prakongsri Siriman, 39, Winas Prikpet, 34, Praditthong Chaipanha, 58, and Sombat Kaeosuk, 29. Weapons seized from them were shown at a Crime Suppression Division news conference on Friday.

The weapons included assault rifles, pistols, assorted ammunition and grenades.

Deputy national police chief Srivara Ransibrahmanakul said the weapons were en route to Bangkok for use during the rally in Bangkok on Tuesday, but security authorities uncovered the plot and prevented it happening. He said the plan was the work of hardcore red-shirt political activists.

Police seized 10,000 5.56mm bullets from a silver Honda Civic at a check point in tambon Yo Nok of Chiang Saen district, Chiang Rai, on Tuesday, Pol Gen Srivara said.

Suspect Wichan had ordered the ammunition. He was arrested at his house in tambon Tha Luang of Tha Rua district, Ayutthaya, in possession of 9mm and M16 ammunition.

Then police learned that some guns and bullets were hidden at the houses of Ms Prakongsri in Sao Hai district of Saraburi and of Mr Winas in Ban Mo district of the same province.

There police seized five M26 grenades, some pistols, about 4,500 5.56mm bullets and 50 9mm and .38 bullets.

Some weapons had been sold to Mr Praditthong and Mr Sombat. They were arrested and many more guns and bullets were seized at their houses in Chiang Rai and Chachoengsao provinces.

Mr Wichan allegedly told police that in the past 3-4 months he sold weapons to a middleman who communicated through the Line chat application.

Pol Gen Srivara said the suspects were connected to hardcore red-shirt political activists and would supply weapons to create a situation during the pro-election rally.

The seized weapons were only one-third of their weapons cache, he said.

The deputy police chief also quoted bomb experts as saying that the grenades seized from the suspects shared some serial numbers with those used in about 15 violent attacks during the red-shirt political protests in 2010.

Police were watching for hardcore red-shirt members at the Imperial Lat Phrao shopping centre and Thammasat University's Tha Phra Chan campus in Bangkok, Pol Gen Srivara said.

 

Read original story here.

 

 

 

Kurt | 26 May 2018 - 13:27:01 

Thai are and always will be in grip of thai powerful groups, never mind or it are yellow, red, orange or green  colored clubs to fill coffers.

Fascinated | 26 May 2018 - 11:59:02 

Very convenient timing for the 'find'.

BenPendejo | 26 May 2018 - 11:34:06 

Good example of the kind of people that are wishing to regain power in this country. They want their grip back on the power over the Thai people so their "club" can get back to their greedy and corrupt ways. I don't think the yellow shirts have any better intentions.  Corruption rules the roost, and likely always will. I don't see how this country can get out of it.

Phuket community
‘Lifeguards at every beach,’ governor tells Pakistan Ambassador

I saw a video on youtube from a guy who lived there and he said reasons not to live in Thailand and ...(Read More)

Russian tourist rescued from deadly Phuket ’flash rip’

Very typical Thai-style statement about "going into the sea despite red flags being placed alon...(Read More)

Tour boats allowed at Phi Phi’s Loh Samah Bay

Boy, big surprise here. As always, the need to keep baht flowing in excessive amounts will always ov...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Actually, I find it surprising that there has only been one drowning lately. Conditions at Surin, Ka...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

People can survive for weeks without food, and seems there is plenty of water. The hazards faced by...(Read More)

Phuket residents protest CPF pork-processing plant

Most [italics] people with a conscience would never eat an animal again should they visit a slaugh...(Read More)

Search teams to forge north

Don't know about anyone else but I sure feel a lot better now that a deputy national police chie...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

A very sad happening with lost of life again. Wait for the excuses of the highest Phuket Officials,...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Just blanketing beaches with red flags is not good enough, they need to designate a safe zone for sw...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

Who is coordinating all the doings of the 1000 rescue workers? A Governor?...(Read More)

 

