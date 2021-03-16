BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Red sea urchins return to Patong

Red sea urchins return to Patong

PHUKET: Marine life experts have again been called in to investigate a mass of red sea urchins washing ashore Patong Beach after more than 1,000 of the spiny creatures were left on the sand at Patong yesterday (Mar 15).

marineanimalsenvironmentnatural-resources
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 16 March 2021, 10:48AM

More than 1,000 red sea urchins were found washed ashore Patong Beach yesterday (Mar 15). Photo: PR Phuket

More than 1,000 red sea urchins were found washed ashore Patong Beach yesterday (Mar 15). Photo: PR Phuket

More than 1,000 red sea urchins were found washed ashore Patong Beach yesterday (Mar 15). Photo: PR Phuket

More than 1,000 red sea urchins were found washed ashore Patong Beach yesterday (Mar 15). Photo: PR Phuket

The sea urchins measured 8-15cm across. Photo: DMCR

The sea urchins measured 8-15cm across. Photo: DMCR

DMCR officers tested the beach water. Photo: DMCR

DMCR officers tested the beach water. Photo: DMCR

More than 1,000 red sea urchins were found washed ashore Patong Beach yesterday (Mar 15). Photo: PR Phuket

More than 1,000 red sea urchins were found washed ashore Patong Beach yesterday (Mar 15). Photo: PR Phuket

The sea urchins were cleared from the beach, but beachgoers to Patong were warned to beware any that may have been left behind. Photo: PR Phuket

The sea urchins were cleared from the beach, but beachgoers to Patong were warned to beware any that may have been left behind. Photo: PR Phuket

« »

Local residents again raised the alarm after finding the sea urchins, measuring 8-15cm across, littered along the beach in front of the Patong Merlin Hotel early yesterday morning.

Officers from the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) have collected some specimens for investigation and took some water samples for testing.

The officers reported that the beach water temperature was 32.6°C, and the water had a salinity reading of 30ppt (parts per thousand) and a pH reading of 8.07.

The DMCR yesterday identified the sea urchins as ‘Astropyga radiata Leske’, the same as those that washed ashore on Mar 2.

Brightview Center

The officers also said that the sea urchins had been left stranded on the beach by strong waves during the spring tide, the same explanation given on Mar 2.

However, DMCR officers yesterday also explained that the sea urchins have come close to shore in Patong to feast on macro algae that has bloomed in the bay during the current sea weather conditions.

The sea urchins were cleared from the beach later yesterday. However, lifeguards at Patong have warned people to beware any sea urchins that may have been left undiscovered on the beach due to their sharp spines.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Protest leader goes on hunger strike! Sea urchins return to Patong Beach! || March 16
Electricity outage to affect Wichit
China to issue visas to foreigners who have taken Chinese jab
Chinese faker ran illegal businesses worth billions
PM, ministers get COVID-19 shots
Jungceylon remains partially open, management confirm
Police assure Pla Wan tested for alcohol
China pledges 300,000 vaccine doses for UN peacekeepers
Two events to mark World Cannabis Day
Government mulls southern bridge spots
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Hunt for crocodile off Phuket’s Chalong Pier || March 15
AstraZeneca vaccine drive to start tomorrow
‘Pla Wan’ improving in ICU, reports Vachira hospital director
One Phuket efforts to help COVID-afflicted continue to break barriers
Multiple arrests in Srisoonthorn gambling raid

 

Phuket community
Jungceylon remains partially open, management confirm

Junkceylon is de facto closed when I look at the list of businesses which are declared open. LOL...(Read More)

Police assure Pla Wan tested for alcohol

Lookie- loos -r-Us at the scene yet again. What a ghoulish society....(Read More)

‘Pla Wan’ improving in ICU, reports Vachira hospital director

What is so famous about a hotel owner that hospital gives out his updated health communique? Every ...(Read More)

AstraZeneca vaccine drive to start tomorrow

It's typical, While almost all European countries now stop temporarily vaccinating with AstraZen...(Read More)

International superyacht stays now extended to more than two years

And what about The Phuket Marine Department Thai Captain Only Ruling. It is a lot to risk, especiall...(Read More)

Top US commander fears Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2027

The "Pro Abortion Biden The Babykiller" Administration better persuade the Australian Gove...(Read More)

Thailand mulls a four-phase reopening

Well if that's the case I.ll be booking somewhere else not Thailand the land of frunds...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Make it a date

Thailand needs to be the country to defy WHO"s draconian counter productive covid guidelines an...(Read More)

Sri Panwa owner ‘Pla Wan’ injured as car hits power pole

Events like this seem to be what every high ranking police looks forward to...having a hi-so mess up...(Read More)

AstraZeneca vaccine drive to start tomorrow

Today, a young nurse aged 30 died of a blood clot after taking AstraZenicas in Norway. and more are...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Thanyapura
Property in Phuket
Dan About Thailand
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
Art-Tec Design
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Lean On Me Live Fest
UWC Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/

 