Kata Rocks
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Red flag drama at the Austrian MotoGP

Red flag drama at the Austrian MotoGP

MOTOGP: Andrea Dovizioso won the MotoGP Race at the Red Bull Ring in Austria yesterday (Aug 16) although the victory was overshadowed by a dangerous red flag incident during the first part of the race.

Moto-GP
By The Phuket News

Monday 17 August 2020, 09:37AM

Johann Zarco just ahead of Suzuki’s Joan Mir in what was a high octane MotoGP race yesterday (Aug 16) in Austria. Photo: Alpha One Media

Johann Zarco just ahead of Suzuki’s Joan Mir in what was a high octane MotoGP race yesterday (Aug 16) in Austria. Photo: Alpha One Media

Race winner Andrea Dovizioso of Ducati. Photo: Alpha One Media

Race winner Andrea Dovizioso of Ducati. Photo: Alpha One Media

The podium. Photo: Alpha One Media.

The podium. Photo: Alpha One Media.

« »

Last week’s 3rd place podium hero Johann Zarco was involved in a terifying incident when he came together with Franco Morbedeli.

From a braking point at nearly 200mph both bikes and riders were launched into the air before the on-coming fast left hand bend, where other riders were also racing.

Two other riders were so lucky to have been missed by both bikes.

The most lucky man to escape was Valentino Rossi, when one bike flew across his front wheel and a second bike just missed his head.

Rossi was extremely lucky not to have been injured in this terrifying incident and it was clearly evident that all of his guardian angels were working overtime.

One of the bikes involved in the incident also just missed Rossi’s team mate Maverick Vinales.

Following the red flag, the race was restarted and rerun over 20 laps.

The Austrian race track at the famous Red Bull Ring is the home of KTM who had hoped to repeat their winning performance from last week courtesy of Brad Binder and also have a better result from team mate Pol Espagaro.

Unfortunately for Espagaro, another incident put pay to his afternoon’s racing which left Binder to fight his way to a 4th place finish, leaving home team KTM satisfied.

UWC Thailand

The battle for top place on the podium was left to Dovizioso on his Ducati works rider. It was a sweet victory for Dovizioso who just recently announced he will leave the team at the end of this year.

Jack Miller had his work cut out for second place with Suzuki Team rider Joan Mir.

Mir originally took up the battle for second spot after his Team Suzuki team mate Alex Rims briefly took the lead after the race had restarted only to lose control of his front end and crash out.

Mir got the better of Miller’s Ducati on the last corner of the last lap to secure second place, with Miller 3rd and Brad Binder 4th.

Another good ride from Rossi resulted in a 5th place finish although his Yamaha team mate Vinales only managed to finish in 10th.

A high octane race with lots of drama and thankfully a miraculous escape for several drivers after the red flag incident.

However, the most surprising news from the MotoGP paddock this weekend was Team Ducati confirming they will loose their top rider and yesterday’s race winner Andrea Dovizioso at the end of this year.

The Ducati management must surely be asking themselves whether they have made the right decision in letting such a great rider leave their team, particularly in light of his great MotoGP Race victory at The Red Bull Ring yesterday.

- Christopher P. Reeves & John Richards, Alpha One Media

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Hamilton extends title lead with Spanish conquest
Lyon stun Man City to reach Champions League semis
Hamilton takes pole for Mercedes in Barcelona
MotoGP‘s young warriors are here to stay.
Brutal Bayern hit eight in stunning defeat of Barcelona
Phuket youth sailors chart course for national champs
Young guns rule the roost at badminton national championships
Thai leagues get go-ahead to allow fans
Asia’s qualifying round for World Cup put off to 2021
Verstappen breaks Mercedes win streak
A new winner could emerge as Champions League enters ‘final eight’ stage
Swinging for a good cause at the Pepper’s Golf Day
Morikawa takes first major at PGA Championship
Patama wins another term as BAT chief
Verstappen breaks Mercedes streak in F1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix

 

Phuket community
Phuket tourism transport drivers plea for loan repayment relief

I'm sure people afe gutted that these people are suffering after all the suffering THEY have cau...(Read More)

Phuket tourism transport drivers plea for loan repayment relief

What's the plan when there are still no tourists a year from now? Give them more money? Someon...(Read More)

Phuket tourism transport drivers plea for loan repayment relief

For me you can take all this tur van busses and put up one place sun never shine. How many fatal acc...(Read More)

Phuket Poll: Is Phuket ready to open for ‘travel bubbles’?

PN: Judging by responses to previous articles you need to explain the 'travel bubble' concep...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Blowing bubbles

Where does it say anything about a 14 day quarantine? After 14 days people could just be allowed in ...(Read More)

Phuket Poll: Is Phuket ready to open for ‘travel bubbles’?

World wide governments have had months to boost their health care systems. Improving them even more ...(Read More)

Patong carnival to go ahead

ericphuket, your numbers of 95% are complete exaggerated. I agree that Patong or Kata/Karon are part...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Blowing bubbles

Kurt,when was the last time you have been on a beach on Phuket ? On most beaches you will find chai...(Read More)

Patong carnival to go ahead

Organizing for who? Patong and the rest of the island look like a gost town, 95% is closed or abando...(Read More)

Confirmed: Embassy letters needed for Immigration ’visa extension’

Has anyone received this letter from the US embassy? I'm planning on working for a school and ne...(Read More)

 

Diamond Resort Phuket
Dan About Thailand
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
https://sgssecurity.com/
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
CMI - Thailand
Thanyapura Health 360
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
M Beach Club Phuket
Thai Residential
Property in Phuket

 