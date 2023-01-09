333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Red carpet rolled out for first Chinese arrivals

Red carpet rolled out for first Chinese arrivals

BANGKOK: Almost 300 Chinese passengers will land at Suvarnabhumi airport today (Jan 9), marking the first flight after China relaxes its travel rules.

ChineseCoronavirusCOVID-19healthtourism
By Bangkok Post

Monday 9 January 2023, 10:01AM

Deputy government spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul said yesterday ministers and executive officials from the Public Health, Transport and Tourism and Sports ministries will put on a special welcome for the first group of Chinese tourists, reports the Bangkok Post.

A total of 286 tourists will fly to Thailand on Xiamen Air flight MF833. A Tourist Help Centre has been set up to help them, Ms Traisuree said.

On this occasion, ministers will check services and the baggage handling function at the airport, she said.

According to Airports of Thailand (AoT), the number of tourists has increased substantially at Suvarnabhumi airport, especially tourists from tour groups, since the easing of the COVID-19 restrictions.

Sometimes, tourists were all but ignored by tour operators and some were told to arrive at the airport more than 10 hours in advance, causing congestion around check-in counters at the passenger terminal, observers say.

Now, the airport has coordinated with the Association of Thai Travel Agents and the Thai Travel Agents Association to ensure tour operators stay in line with guidelines for using the area in the departure terminal more effectively, to help regulate the tour groups.

Some visitors must show minimum US$10,000 health insurance

Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) from today will require visitors whose next destinations require proof of a negative COVID-19 test to show health insurance coverage worth at least US$10,000 (B335,000).

Subscribe to The Phuket News

Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob said yesterday the CAAT’s notice requires visitors who must test negative for COVID-19 before leaving Thailand to show proof of health insurance coverage worth at least $10,000 in case the test leads to COVID-19 treatment, reports the Bangkok Post.

People holding passports from Thailand and the United Nations, those with diplomatic passports and those in transit are exempted from the health insurance requirement.

The CAAT will also require air travellers aged over 18 to have documented proof of at least two doses of COVID-19 vaccine or of their full recovery from COVID-19 within the previous 180 days.

Visitors who do not meet the vaccination requirements must have relevant medical certificates explaining why.

Those who fail to show the required documents may be tested for COVID-19 upon arrival. Travellers who develop COVID-19 symptoms during their flight will be advised to have a COVID-19 test upon arrival.

Travellers will be advised to wear face masks throughout their flight except during meals or in emergency.

The notice was issued on Saturday night and was set to take effect from 8am this morning. It will expire at 12.59am on Jan 31.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Search continues for missing Romanian diver
Thousands cancel trips over ’vaccinated only’ rule
Foreign diver missing off Phuket
Excitement at Hong Kong’s China border as quarantine lifted
Warning of fake banknotes in Phuket
Princess remains unconscious, bacteria blamed for illness
Phuket tourism leaders unite: End ‘vaccinated only entry’ for all countries
Suspect surrenders in fatal shooting of Briton
Phuket Opinion: Try not to panic
COVID-jab rules for travellers confirmed
CAAT confirms COVID vaccination requirements for entering Thailand
Phuket is ‘COVID ready’, assures health chief ahead of Chinese influx
Patong floating ‘beach club barge’ seeks approval
Electricity bills go 13% up for all businesses in Phuket, nationwide
New curbs hobble return of Indians

 

Phuket community
Foreign diver missing off Phuket

Story is incorrect according to another media outlet there were three of them in a boat that tried t...(Read More)

Thousands cancel trips over ’vaccinated only’ rule

The damage is already done to our tourism , these people who can't come because of the stupid ma...(Read More)

Foreign diver missing off Phuket

Standard practice during scuba dives is the buddy system. Solo diving is asking for trouble. Any div...(Read More)

Suspect surrenders in fatal shooting of Briton

A shooting athlete. Is that really a thing? A psycho is a more accurate description of him. An oxyge...(Read More)

Warning of fake banknotes in Phuket

LOL. Having a picture of the king does not make a banknote real. Counterfeiters can easily fake that...(Read More)

Phuket tourism leaders unite: End ‘vaccinated only entry’ for all countries

As clueless and greedy as all others in positions of authority in this country. These individuals ma...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Try not to panic

I am sure the common Thai remains stoic under all this Government ruling. They don't panic. Diff...(Read More)

COVID-jab rules for travellers confirmed

Deciding on Saturday that from Sunday travelers required etc, etct. What a hopeless handling of thi...(Read More)

CAAT confirms COVID vaccination requirements for entering Thailand

How come I dont see my own home developed Vax there? Its called CraxVax. But at least the Muppets ha...(Read More)

Foreign diver missing off Phuket

Rendevous? The whole ethos of diving is buddying up so they can help each other - this report sugges...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Phuket Property
Brightview Center
Ixina Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
Blue Tree Phuket
Pro Property Partners
CBRE Phuket

 