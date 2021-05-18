The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Red Bull Racing aiming to come out winners in Monte Carlo

Red Bull Racing aiming to come out winners in Monte Carlo

FORMULA ONE: The most famous race of them all, the Monaco Grand Prix, returns to the Formula 1 calendar this weekend for the first time since the pandemic struck, and no-one will be happier to see it back that Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing (RBR).

Formula-One
By Michael Lamonato

Friday 21 May 2021, 10:15AM

Red Bull Racing will be looking for victory on the streets of Monaco this weekend as the Grand Prix returns to the principality for the first time in two years. Photo: AFP

Red Bull Racing will be looking for victory on the streets of Monaco this weekend as the Grand Prix returns to the principality for the first time in two years. Photo: AFP

The Dutchman and the energy drinks manufacturer are 14 and 29 points behind respectively in the championship stakes, and though the 23-race season is only four rounds old, Lewis Hamilton’s control of the Spanish Grand Prix gave a sense that Mercedes is beginning to swing the momentum in the title fight.

Mercedes has ruthlessly capitalised on a string of minor but costly errors from RBR to take three wins and three poles from four weekends with arguably the slower car for much of that time. And with the seven-time constructors champion growing only stronger as it betters its understanding of its car, there’s a risk RBR has missed its opportunity to strike.

The Monaco Grand Prix, held around the famously tight and twisty streets of Monte Carlo, presents Verstappen and his team with a golden chance to stem the bleeding and reassert control.

The super slow speed city circuit has historically been a RBR stronghold, even if the headline stats – four wins in a decade, 2010–12 and 2018, to Mercedes’ five – suggest little different from standard transmission.

In 2016 the race was there for the taking after Daniel Ricciardo took pole, but a series of pit stop blunders dropped him to a distraught second place behind eventual winner Lewis Hamilton.

In 2013 too RBR clearly had the faster race car but fractionally missed pole, forcing Sebastian Vettel and Mark Webber to cruise to the flag behind the sluggish Nico Rosberg given the dearth of overtaking opportunities.

In all but one of the remaining four grands prix at least one RBR driver finished within 10 seconds of the leader, and in two of those events one of the Austrian-branded cars took the fastest lap of the race.

Brightview Center

Even in the team’s fallow seasons the RBR aerodynamic philosophy has played well in slow corners, loading up the car with downforce other chassis struggle to generate at such a relatively pedestrian pace. In 2021, when the car is an overall match for Mercedes in 2021 rather than just a street circuit specialist, logic would suggest the team should have a decisive upper hand in Monte Carlo.

There’s a small hint to be gleaned from the otherwise dissimilar Spanish Grand Prix, whose circuit features an unusually slow and clumsy final sector comprising a tight chicane that demands a well-behaved car with good traction.

Unsurprisingly RBR topped the time sheet for that sector ahead of Mercedes. More interesting still is that the team trialled but ultimately didn’t race in its highest downforce specification in Spain, suggesting there’s even more performance to come at a circuit that requires grip above all else.

But there is another crucial element to be considered and that is the uniquely punishing circuit itself.

The Monte Carlo layout is the least forgiving in Formula 1, its walls omnipresent and ready to snap suspension or shatter wings for even the smallest of mistakes, sometimes ending a weekend on the spot.

After a two-year pandemic hiatus the drivers and teams will need to reacclimatise to the sport’s biggest adrenaline rush, and it will be the most level headed, not necessarily the outright fastest, who will prevail.

On the evidence of the season to date the calmest heads have rested on Mercedes-clad shoulders. In Monaco it’s up to Max Verstappen and RBR to prove they’re equal to the fight.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

The final that restored faith in football
Thais aim for berth at Futsal World Cup
Spieth, McIlroy seek milestones as Kiawah tests PGA elite
Fury-Joshua fight in jeopardy
Kane wants to leave Spurs
Goalkeeper to goalscorer as Alisson rescues Liverpool
Over 80% of Japanese oppose Olympics this summer, says poll
Leicester beat Chelsea to claim first FA Cup
Tuchel eyes first Chelsea trophy as Leicester chase FA Cup history
COVID-hit Thais given ‘special exemption’
Conor McGregor tops Forbes 2020 sporting rich list
Indoor and Martial Arts Games moved
Man City clinch Premier League title after United loss
Fulham relegated from Premier League after Burnley loss
Man City title party on hold as Baggies drop

 

Phuket community
Phuket Vice Governor responds to video of Thai man furious for having to pay B450 to enter Phuket

"..If we see something wrong, we must speak out..." What, NOW it's time to speak out...(Read More)

More than 8,500 foreigners in Phuket registered to receive state vaccination

And still no vaccine in sight for Mr.Kurt.He will be fuming about that....(Read More)

More than 8,500 foreigners in Phuket registered to receive state vaccination

An article in thaiger today states that expats must register in person (not through any app) with an...(Read More)

Vaccination registration opens for foreigners in all Phuket businesses

Kurt, learn the difference between side effects and serious side effects before posting another stup...(Read More)

Government rolls out three vaccine channels

Wow, Christy is correct. When asked about helping Ameicans, since Thailand will not. the U.S. Embas...(Read More)

Phuket Vice Governor responds to video of Thai man furious for having to pay B450 to enter Phuket

Left hand, right hand and its all about the money!...(Read More)

Vaccination registration opens for foreigners in all Phuket businesses

4 Months interval between 2 AstraZeneca vaccinations? Normal is about 4 weeks. What are they 'c...(Read More)

Vaccination registration opens for foreigners in all Phuket businesses

1-- "So far we had about ( about?) 10 people who have had side effects and needed observation/...(Read More)

Vaccination registration opens for foreigners in all Phuket businesses

Foreign Retirees sometimes have to travel abroad, and next return to Thailand. Think about sick/dyin...(Read More)

Phuket marks zero new daily infections

Phuket International Hospital told me that they still not allowed to vaccinate, and can't get va...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Art-Tec Design
Thai Residential
Property in Phuket
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
PVC Phuket Food Challenge 2021
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thanyapura
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
https://sgssecurity.com/
UWC Thailand

 