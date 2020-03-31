Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Red Bull official wanted drivers to deliberately catch coronavirus

Red Bull official wanted drivers to deliberately catch coronavirus

FORMULA ONE: Red Bull motorsport consultant Helmut Marko has admitted that he wanted the team’s Formula One drivers to deliberately contract coronavirus before the potential start of the new season.

Formula-One
By AFP

Tuesday 31 March 2020, 11:45AM

Red Bull drivers Max Verstappen and Alex Albon. Photo: AFP

Red Bull drivers Max Verstappen and Alex Albon. Photo: AFP

The 76-year-old said his idea was to bring the team’s senior drivers, Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon, together with the junior drivers in a training camp.

“The idea was that we could organise a camp where we could mentally and physically fill this dead time,” Marko told Austrian television channel ORF.

“Then of course it would’ve been ideal for the infection to come.

“They are all young, strong men in good health. Then you would be prepared for whenever you start, and you would be ready for a very tough world championship.”

Marko admitted that his plan was “not well received”.

The 2020 Formula One season has been thrown into disarray by the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed close to 38,000 lives worldwide.

So far, Grand Prix races scheduled for Bahrain, Vietnam, China, Netherlands and Spain have also been postponed while the iconic Riviera showpiece in Monaco and the season-opening Australian race were cancelled.

F1 chairman Chase Carey last week said he hoped the campaign would start in the summer with a revised calendar of “15-18 races”, down from an original 22. (See story here).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Rashford helps feed school children during virus shutdown
Thai FA slashes salaries of Nishino, other employees
Tokyo Olympics to open July 23 next year
Tokyo organisers ‘eye July 2021’ for delayed Olympics
Chess Battles 2020 sees Phuket’s young masters shine
Bundesliga big four pledge financial aid for rivals, Leeds players defer wages
Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon Postponement
Thai leagues shutdown extended to May 2
BISP swimmers show progress at Club Champs
Athletes qualified for Tokyo 2020 will keep 2021 spots
World champion Joshua in self-isolation after meeting Prince Charles
McGregor gives one million euros for protective hospital equipment
Football joins fight to kick coronavirus
Fury-Wilder rematch postponed
Tokyo Olympics postponed over coronavirus pandemic

 

Phuket community
Living with COVID-19

Curious about the prices of these 'immune boosting packages'. I am sure the workers, daily e...(Read More)

All Phuket beaches closed

@Morfeu, I feel for you. Spending money for something what supposed to be a great holiday. You only...(Read More)

Stimulus handout could see 20m apply

No one should be ineligible. They've shut the country down completely now. Already most people c...(Read More)

Confusion over whether bridges are closed, partly closed, or will close ‘definitely’ on April 1

And as for letting people cross because they're 'residents' or even better because they ...(Read More)

Confusion over whether bridges are closed, partly closed, or will close ‘definitely’ on April 1

Why are construction materials being let though? That is definitely not an essential service. Likewi...(Read More)

Living with COVID-19

I still wondering if this whole article was just an advertisement for that wellness center .Actually...(Read More)

All Phuket beaches closed

That has to be the dumbest comment ever, sun and seawater kills it, so a person speaking and exhali...(Read More)

All Phuket beaches closed

What about the foreigners that came to Phuket for the beach, sun and relax? I’m here already for m...(Read More)

Phuket bridges and ports closed

CaptainJack69 - there is a requirement to give a minimum of 7 days notice before shutting an airport...(Read More)

Simply Marvellous: Action and suspense in Spider-Man: Far From Home

@CJ69 You commented on an article from July 2019. No wonder it's not a new movie for you....(Read More)

 

Cassia Phuket
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
HeadStart International School Phuket
Singha
Thanyapura Health 360
Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
UWC Thailand
The LifeCo Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
CMI - Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
Mitsu Tiansin Motors

 