Red Bull’s Horner says F1 owners would bail out struggling teams

Red Bull’s Horner says F1 owners would bail out struggling teams

FORMULA ONE: Red Bull team principal Christian Horner believes the prospect of losing a struggling team from the Formula One grid would be such an “enormous blow” that the sport’s owners would have to launch a financial bailout.

Formula-One
By AFP

Sunday 19 April 2020, 01:02PM

‘Significant blow’: Red Bull team principal Christian Horner. Photo: AFP

The world championship has not yet got underway due to the coronavirus pandemic with nine races either cancelled or postponed.

The French Grand Prix scheduled for June 28 is also in doubt as is the Belgian Grand Prix, set for August 30.

With TV and advertising revenue drying up, there are fears that the weakest among the 10 teams could go to the wall.

However, Horner believes that F1’s owners, Liberty Media, would be forced to act.

“It could be an enormous blow and at that point the promoter has to decide,” Horner told The Guardian yesterday (Apr 18).

“It is their business, they have to decide how do they keep these teams alive because they need teams to go racing.

“The Liberty guys would do whatever they can to ensure that 10 teams are on the grid and competing next year.

“In order to protect their own business, I believe they would help to facilitate, which means paying, to ensure that those teams would be around to compete next year.”

