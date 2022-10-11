British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Red Bull found guilty of breaching F1 cost cap

Red Bull found guilty of breaching F1 cost cap

FORMULA ONE: Two-time world champion Max Verstappen’s Red Bull Formula One team exceeded the budget cap for the 2021 season, the International Automobile Federation (FIA) said yesterday (Oct 10), adding that the offence was a “minor violation”.

Formula-One
By AFP

Tuesday 11 October 2022, 11:10AM

Red Bull Racing’s Dutch driver Max Verstappen sealed the world title for a second time at the Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka. Photo: AFP

Red Bull Racing’s Dutch driver Max Verstappen sealed the world title for a second time at the Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka. Photo: AFP

Aston Martin was also found in breach of Formula 1 financial rules, the FIA announced, adding that any punishment would be decided at a later date.

“We note the findings by the FIA of ‘minor overspend breaches’... with surprise and disappointment,” tweeted Red Bull.

The cap came into effect last season and was set at US$145 million (B5.5 billion). It is intended to limit spending to make the sport viable and also to close the competitive gap between big and small teams. Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull were particularly affected.

Even so, Verstappen ended the season by edging Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes to win a first world title.

The FIA said it was “currently determining the appropriate course of action to be taken”.

A “minor overspend breach”, the statement said, is less than 5% of a team’s total cap and can “result in financial penalties and/or minor sporting penalties.”

Red Bull insisted on Twitter that they had not broken the rules.

“We need to carefully review the FIA’s findings as our belief remains that the relevant costs are under the 2021 cost cap amount.”

The FIA said its ‘Cost Cap Administration’ had finished a review of the financial documentation submitted by each team for 2021 and “issued certificates of compliance to seven of the 10”.

The third exception was Williams, where there had been a problem with “a previous procedural breach” which the team had “remediated” in a “timely, cooperative and transparent manner”.

The statement stressed that because the season under review was the first with a cost cap, the FIA had limited itself “to reviewing the submissions made by the competitors and that no full formal investigations were launched.”

The statement said that the first option for the Cost Cap Administration was to agree a settlement with the team involved.

If the two sides are unable to reach an agreement, or if the team is not in favour of seeking an agreement, it can refer the dispute to a panel of six to 12 judges elected by the FIA general assembly.

“Despite all the conjecture and positioning of others, there is of course a process under the regulations with the FIA which we will respectfully follow while we consider all the options available to us,” said Red Bull.

The statement added that “the regulations are highly complex, reflecting the complexity of the sport as a whole”.

It also said that all the teams “acted at all times in a spirit of good faith and cooperation throughout the process”.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Arsenal beat Liverpool to go top, Ronaldo hits 700 in Man Utd win
Rookie Spaniard wins LIV Bangkok event to bag monster prize
Haaland strikes again as Man City go top, Chelsea tame Wolves
Verstappen wins championship in dominant drive after post-race penalty
Thai women go down fighting against USA
Verstappen on pole but grid penalty looms
Man City fuelled by red-hot Haaland as Liverpool face Arsenal test
Phuket hosts WBC Nai Khanom Tom Belt showdown
‘Let emotions flow’ in front of record women’s Rugby World Cup crowd
Leading by example
Phuket King’s Cup Regatta 2022 dates set
Title celebrations on hold for Mad Max after Singapore stumble
Atthaya rises to world number 2
Saudi desert megacity to host Asian Winter Games
Women referees at World Cup in Qatar a ‘strong sign’

 

Phuket community
Man suffering hallucinations taken into safe custody

Seen the photo this mental patient was even handcuffed by police. Transported in back of a police va...(Read More)

Road safety campaign for long weekend

Seen yesterday at Chalong circle, a police man was guiding the traffic ( for what?) A car hitted a ...(Read More)

Drug suspect accused of attempting to slash officers during arrest

Don't know what navy patrol boats have beter to do than patrolling. See programs on CNN how othe...(Read More)

Drug suspect accused of attempting to slash officers during arrest

Dek doesn't seem to understand that drugprevention is a matter of national security as we withne...(Read More)

Road safety campaign for long weekend

Who doesn't laugh after seeing the Photos with this article. A mass meeting about something what...(Read More)

Road safety campaign for long weekend

@Prab, Well, it is good to read that the RTP is ordered to enforce the traffic laws during long Tha...(Read More)

Road safety campaign for long weekend

anyone could easily seat near a police checkpoint and simple observe their practice and even filming...(Read More)

Road safety campaign for long weekend

is this basically only apply to farang? LOL.. without international licence? or will they finally al...(Read More)

Man suffering hallucinations taken into safe custody

lol they arrest him and not even do check on him to understand what he as been taking all night long...(Read More)

Drug suspect accused of attempting to slash officers during arrest

@Kurt Do you think they have nothing better to do than to patrol 24 hours around the island with ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Laguna Phuket
Brightview Center
QSI International School Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Sinea Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket

 