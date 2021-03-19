BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Recycling warehouse caretaker sells 20 tonnes of secondhand steel without boss knowing

Recycling warehouse caretaker sells 20 tonnes of secondhand steel without boss knowing

PHUKET: A 41-year-old Myanmar man has been arrested for selling an estimated 20 tonnes of discarded steel items from a recycling warehouse that he was hired to look after while the company remains closed due to the ongoing economic crisis.

crimepolicecorruptioneconomics
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 19 March 2021, 11:31AM

Wichit Police, led by Lt Col Thammasan Bunsong, arrested the Myanmar worker, Mao Win, at the Naka Recycle Co Ltd warehouse on Chao Fa West Rd on Wednesday (Mar 17).

Lt Col Thammasan revealed to The Phuket News’ Thai-language sister newspaper Khao Phuket that Mao was hired to take care of the company warehouse, which had been temporarily closed as a result of the COVID-19 economic crisis.

The thefts came to light after a cleaner came to the warehouse and sent photos to the company owner as evidence of her work on Mar 9, Lt Col Thammasan explained.

“The company owner saw the photos and noticed that a lot of steel items were missing,” Lt Col Thammasan said.

“A week later, on Mar 16, the owner came to the warehouse and confirmed that the steel items were in fact missing. The items missing were valued at about B100,000,” he added.

“The owner asked Mao about the missing items, and he confessed that he sold them.

“Mao explained that he sold the items to an old customer of the company, most recently on Monday [Mar 15],” Lt Col Thammasan explained.

“Police have already questioned the buyer, who said that he had known Mao for a long time. He did not know that the warehouse owner had no idea about the items being sold,” he said. 

“Mao told us that he spent the money on drinking with friends and buying a gold necklace. Now he has only B40,000 left,” he added.

Lt Col Thammasan confirmed that Mao was taken to Wichit Police Station and charged with theft.

