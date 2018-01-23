The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Oju Group
Recruitment drive for Phuket Vagabonds

RUGBY: The defending champions of the Phuket International Rugby 10’s, the Phuket Vagabonds RFC, are looking for players to join their team for the upcoming season.

Tuesday 23 January 2018, 09:53AM

The Phuket Vagabonds seen here in action at the 2017 Phuket international Rugby 10s. Photo: Ardmawr Photography
The Phuket Vagabonds seen here in action at the 2017 Phuket international Rugby 10s. Photo: Ardmawr Photography

Having just inked a new annual sponsorship deal with newly launched Bali rib house, Naughty Nuri’s, their first tournament under the new sponsor will be the Bangkok International Rugby 10’s on February 24th and 25th. Training is under way at the HeadStart International School, near Central Festival, every Wednesday from 7pm - 8pm and they are welcoming both experienced players as well as complete novices to come down and try out.

The Vagabonds team is as much about the social aspect of the game off the pitch as it is about the on the field of play, so it’s not just about the silky skills on the field that matter!

The team would not be where it is today without the support of long standing sponsor Athena Siam Ltd and we also welcome as a sponsor for 2018, Chalong Bay – The spirit of Phuket. A huge thanks to all of our sponsors and especially to club President and Organiser of the Phuket 10s, Pat Cotter, who hung up his rugby boots a few years ago now but continues to lead the team off the field!

QSI International School Phuket

On the field, leading the team this year is Team Captain, Shaun Kober, Head Fitness Coach at Tiger Muay Thai and former member of the Australian Army. He has represented Australia in a Defence Force Rugby World Cup, as well as Captaining both the Northern Territory and Tasmanian rugby teams at National and International tournaments.

This year’s Vagabonds team is a melting pot of nationalities made up of South African, English, Thai, Argentinian, Australian, German, Fijian and Papua New Guinea! Come and get involved…

For more information on the team, you can visit their Facebook page www.facebook.com/groups/phuketrugby or contact phuketrugby@gmail.com

 

 
