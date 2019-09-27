THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Recoveries at stake as Real Madrid face Atletico in La Liga derby

Recoveries at stake as Real Madrid face Atletico in La Liga derby

FOOTBALL: Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid have each averted a mini-crisis already this season and one of the rewards for the winner of the derby on Sunday (2AM Thailand time) would be to stall their rival's recovery.

Football
By AFP

Friday 27 September 2019, 09:59AM

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid this Sunday at 2am (September 29, Thailand time). Photo: AFP

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid this Sunday at 2am (September 29, Thailand time). Photo: AFP

In a press conference last week, Zinedine Zidane was asked six questions about his future as coach of Real Madrid, one of them whether he was irritated by Jose Mourinho's very public hankering for the job.

"I know how it works," Zidane said. "It's not about whether it bothers me or doesn't bother me. If you lose, things have to change."

A few hours later, Atletico were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Celta Vigo, a blunt display that raised familiar concerns about the threat of their attack and made it two draws and a defeat in a week.

"Atleti fans are demanding so I am not surprised by the criticism at all," said Diego Simeone. "Coaches are always to blame when you lose."

Yet at the Wanda Metropolitano this weekend, it will be La Liga's first against third, even if the ascendancy of Madrid's two premier clubs perhaps says as much about the chaos of the opening few weeks in Spain as it does about the strength of their revivals.

Real Madrid are top and while Zidane discounts the fact, their turnaround has been impressive.

It began against Sevilla, who could have gone top themselves, and at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, where Madrid had previously won just once in seven years.

"The satisfaction is tremendous," said Zidane. "We have been questioned a lot." "The team has responded," said Sergio Ramos.

It began on the back of losing 3-0 to Paris Saint-Germain too in the Champions League and, even further back, a turbulent summer that saw Zidane frustrated by key targets, like Paul Pogba, missed and wanted departures, like Gareth Bale, failing to materialise.

Many though questioned his relationship with the club's president Florentino Perez and in that context off the pitch, there was a readiness for disappointment on it.

When results dipped and performances failed to improve, the sense was it had been coming.

Beating Sevilla and then promoted Osasuna on Wednesday has turned the tide, not least because there was a resilience and purpose so previously lacking.

In each game, Madrid managed not to concede a single shot on target. “What has changed is that we believe in what we do," Zidane said. "Now we are at our beginning."

Atletico is an opportunity to maintain momentum and it might be that a draw, at this early stage in the season, is acceptable to both, particularly ahead of the second round of Champions League group games next week.

Certainly, Atleti needed their win away at Mallorca on Wednesday, even if Alvaro Morata's mindless sending off, eight minutes after coming on as a substitute, means the Spaniard will be suspended for the derby this weekend.

Morata's absence makes it all the more likely Diego Costa will keep his place up front alongside Joao Felix, particularly after it was their goals that sealed the Mallorca win.

Simeone said Atletico had been working individually to solve Costa's drought, which had seen him go without a goal since March. "Strikers live off goals," said Simeone. "His goal is good for him and good for the team."

After starting the season with three consecutive victories, Atletico were being circled as genuine contenders for the title but defeat to Real Sociedad and the stalemate against Celta had tempered expectations.

One win has restored belief but this game will be taken as an early litmus test for the threat that these teams pose. Neither will want to fail it.

Barcelona's stuttering start has arguably been the most worrying of all but they too enjoyed a rejuvenating win over Villarreal in midweek, ahead of their visit to Getafe on Saturday.

Scepticism around coach Ernesto Valverde is never far from the surface at Camp Nou and it remains to be seen whether Barca can now leave behind their own sticky patch, and without Lionel Messi, who is nursing a thigh injury.

Valverde might take encouragement from last season when his side won only once in five games through the end of September and early October. They went on to win the title by 11 points.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket's Magnus Andersson overwhelms to win title
Irish steel out to crumple Japan's Ferraris at Rugby World Cup
Emotional renaissance breathes life back into Vettel
Canada inspired by Uruguay's shock win at Rugby World Cup
Liverpool face Arsenal, Chelsea host Man Utd in League Cup last 16
Phuket start line for 'Tour de Andaman' road cycling event
Andy Murray hails 'toughest win' after first ATP Tour victory since surgery
Benn set for shock return to boxing aged 55
Pochettino admits Spurs are 'unsettled' after Colchester shock
Wales open Rugby World Cup campaign with six-try win over Georgia
World sport anti-doping body tells Russia to explain 'inconsistencies'
Messi, Rapinoe win FIFA players of the year awards
'We fight for everything': Klopp salutes Liverpool's perfect start
World Cup recap: All Blacks silence critics as Irish smash Scotland
Vettel wins at last in Singapore Grand Prix

 

Phuket community
Three young female students injured in motorbike fall

@Rene, my comment is not about ALL people but kids of 12-13 or even younger. and responsibility of p...(Read More)

Foreigners to get visa text alerts

Never happened and never will! ...(Read More)

Phuket start line for 'Tour de Andaman' road cycling event

Hopefully they can pull this off without having an international tragedy from a cement truck or wate...(Read More)

Phuket ramps up campaign to remove ugly, unused overhead cables

On the big scheme of things, removing unused cables will be hardly noticeable. What I don't und...(Read More)

Three young female students injured in motorbike fall

I was rear-ended some years ago by 3 lads on a scooter. Their entire neighborhood showed up to intim...(Read More)

Suicides prompt police to let officers seek hometown duty

Funny, officers are not checked on health, mental instability and personal problems? Officers should...(Read More)

Royal Rainmakers show Phuket’s reservoirs from the sky, to continue efforts

Why is the Governor asking people to use water 'economically', while at same time he agrees ...(Read More)

Cooler air blamed for PM2.5 rise in Bangkok

Masks and air filters are going to become good business in Bangkok. Perhaps BKK airports Immigration...(Read More)

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Industrial-scale medical marijuana? Underpass bike crash? Politico death sentence! || September 24

300 million baht ! I'm sure the severe emotional trauma would disappear quickly and it would gua...(Read More)

Three young female students injured in motorbike fall

@Pascale. You are right ! You cant stop that guy to write ..... every day. He judge ALL people. For ...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
JW Marriott Phuket
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
La Boucherie
HeadStart International School Phuket
MYLANDS
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS