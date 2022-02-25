BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BANGKOK: The country registered 41 more COVID-19 fatalities and a record high of 24,932 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced this morning (Feb 25).

By Bangkok Post

Friday 25 February 2022, 09:08AM

People queue for vaccination at Central Rattanathibet shopping mall in Nonthaburi yesterday (Feb 24). First to fourth doses are offered at the point which provides jabs for up to 3,000 people per day. Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill

People queue for vaccination at Central Rattanathibet shopping mall in Nonthaburi yesterday (Feb 24). First to fourth doses are offered at the point which provides jabs for up to 3,000 people per day. Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill

This compared with the 38 coronavirus-related fatalities and 23,557 new cases reported yesterday morning, reports the Bangkok Post.

There were 24,765 local cases and 167 imported ones.

The figures did not include 22,509 positive results from antigen tests over the past 24 hours.

Yesterday, 15,774 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 2,819,282 COVID-19 cases, including 595,847 cases this year, with 2,606,363 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 22,809 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 1,111 so far this year.

The highest number of COVID-related fatalities in a 24-hour period was 312 recorded on Aug 13. The previous highest number of cases was 23,557 on Wednesday.

