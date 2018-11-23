THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Reckoning of damage in flood-hit areas

Reckoning of damage in flood-hit areas SOUTH: Authorities are assessing the level of damage in the flood-hit southern provinces of Nakhon Sri Thammarat and Surat Thani as they prepare to provide assistance to local people once the deluge has subsided.


By Bangkok Post

Friday 23 November 2018, 09:37AM

Repair crews work to clear trees felled by the Tuesday-Wednesday storms. Nakhon Si Thammarat residents have reported heavy damage from winds and floods. Photo: Screengrab via Channel 3

Repair crews work to clear trees felled by the Tuesday-Wednesday storms. Nakhon Si Thammarat residents have reported heavy damage from winds and floods. Photo: Screengrab via Channel 3

Nakhon Sri Thammarat's Sichon district was reportedly the worst affected area. Two other districts that bore the brunt of the heavy rains were Nop Phi Tham and Phrommakhiri.

Sichon district chief Paiboon Naktippiman said yesterday (Nov 22) that nine tambons in Sichon were flooded with 49,149 people affected. Officers were surveying damaged homes and farmland. Part of a bridge in Ban Pean in tambon Theprat was washed away by the floods. Another bridge over Klong Tha Noi in tambon Thung Prang and an adjacent road stretching 80 metres were also damaged by the gushing water.

Repair work is now under way and efforts will be made to ensure the bridges are operational again soon, according to Mr Paiboon.

Officials are also ramping up efforts to help people affected by the deluge.

Mr Paiboon also led a team to survey a bridge over Klong Wayo that links Moo 14 of tambon Theprat with Moo 7 of tambon Plean.

The damage assessment was carried out after locals complained the small bridge was regularly damaged by strong currents from the canal. Residents called on the authorities to build a new, stronger bridge.

In Nop Phi Tham district, military and local administrative officers rushed to survey damage in the villages of Moos 3,4,5,7 and 10 of tambon Krung Ching.

A bridge in Ban Nam Tao was found to have been damaged by forest runoff. A temporary bridge will be installed to help locals get around during the floods, officials said. A meeting will be held to devise a long-term plan to mitigate the effects of flash floods, they said.

Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department director-general Chayapol Thitisak said Kanchanadit and Ban Na San districts of Surat Thani have also been affected.

As the rainwater has subsided in parts of the province, military and rescue workers were mobilising machinery to help with drainage efforts in areas that were still inundated.

Relief bags and goods are being handed over to flood victims, he said.

He said he told the surveyors to move quickly as some of the flood victims are in dire straits.

Readoriginal story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

VAT refund has academic ‘speechless’
NACC assets probe sparks resignations
Government readies handout of free SIM cards for the poor
National parks fees waived for New Year – for Thais
OAG pushes for dissolution of scandal-hit temple
Foreigners to get visa text alerts
Buffalo held as police evidence looks ’depressed’
Allergy tabs go OTC despite side-effects
Street vendor rules in Bangkok ’hurting tourism’
Street vendor rules in Bangkok ‘hurting tourism’
Corruption probe launched into schools for ’ghost student’ claims
Man charged for taking upskirt photos of TV actress
Damage assessment underway in flood-hit Southern provinces
NLA passes stipends for judge meets
’Boom’ steps in over abuse claim

 

Phuket community
Freak fresh fish bonanza landed at Phuket’s Nai Harn Beach

Good to see there are quotas and regulations in place to preserve marine life, oh wait sorry TIT jus...(Read More)

NACC assets probe sparks resignations

Only the corrupt ones are going to resign. They are the ones who need to be audited. But it's a ...(Read More)

Police scant on details on deadly motorbike crash that killed two tourists

.... "yet he magically knows "the truth of whats really going on," I don't think ...(Read More)

VAT refund has academic ‘speechless’

Someone who knows what he is talking about - I like him a lot....(Read More)

Dolphin rescued from Phuket beach vomits plastic

Plastic is not biodegradable. Even plastic that is called biodegradable, simply breaks up into tiny ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Putting everyday people on ice

Drugs are not the problem. Education is....(Read More)

Chinese woman on Phi Phi tour slashed by speedboat propeller

Ben, insane...yes, but except for the apologists, we all expected it, when have we ever seen any rea...(Read More)

Government readies handout of free SIM cards for the poor

We read sometimes about agricultural oversupply. Why government not warn farmers in advance for it?O...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Thailand should decide if it wants tourists or not. If so, why charge ANY visa fee to those who w...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Mainland chinese friends tell me they prefer celebrating chinese new year holiday in Vietnam or Sing...(Read More)

 

Dream Beach Club
Harvey Law Corporation
Thai Residential
ZUMA Restaurant
JW Marriott Phuket
Tile-it
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Go Air
777 Beach Condo
China International Boat Show 2019
HeadStart International School Phuket
Dan About Thailand

 