Reckoning of damage in flood-hit areas SOUTH: Authorities are assessing the level of damage in the flood-hit southern provinces of Nakhon Sri Thammarat and Surat Thani as they prepare to provide assistance to local people once the deluge has subsided.



By Bangkok Post

Friday 23 November 2018, 09:37AM

Repair crews work to clear trees felled by the Tuesday-Wednesday storms. Nakhon Si Thammarat residents have reported heavy damage from winds and floods. Photo: Screengrab via Channel 3

Nakhon Sri Thammarat's Sichon district was reportedly the worst affected area. Two other districts that bore the brunt of the heavy rains were Nop Phi Tham and Phrommakhiri.

Sichon district chief Paiboon Naktippiman said yesterday (Nov 22) that nine tambons in Sichon were flooded with 49,149 people affected. Officers were surveying damaged homes and farmland. Part of a bridge in Ban Pean in tambon Theprat was washed away by the floods. Another bridge over Klong Tha Noi in tambon Thung Prang and an adjacent road stretching 80 metres were also damaged by the gushing water.

Repair work is now under way and efforts will be made to ensure the bridges are operational again soon, according to Mr Paiboon.

Officials are also ramping up efforts to help people affected by the deluge.

Mr Paiboon also led a team to survey a bridge over Klong Wayo that links Moo 14 of tambon Theprat with Moo 7 of tambon Plean.

The damage assessment was carried out after locals complained the small bridge was regularly damaged by strong currents from the canal. Residents called on the authorities to build a new, stronger bridge.

In Nop Phi Tham district, military and local administrative officers rushed to survey damage in the villages of Moos 3,4,5,7 and 10 of tambon Krung Ching.

A bridge in Ban Nam Tao was found to have been damaged by forest runoff. A temporary bridge will be installed to help locals get around during the floods, officials said. A meeting will be held to devise a long-term plan to mitigate the effects of flash floods, they said.

Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department director-general Chayapol Thitisak said Kanchanadit and Ban Na San districts of Surat Thani have also been affected.

As the rainwater has subsided in parts of the province, military and rescue workers were mobilising machinery to help with drainage efforts in areas that were still inundated.

Relief bags and goods are being handed over to flood victims, he said.

He said he told the surveyors to move quickly as some of the flood victims are in dire straits.

Readoriginal story here.