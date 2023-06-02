Reception for British nationals living in Phuket

Start From: Wednesday 7 June 2023, 05:30PM to Wednesday 7 June 2023, 07:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

British nationals living in Phuket are warmly invited to meet with HM Consul, Joanne Finnamore-Crorkin. This will be a great opportunity for British nationals living in Phuket to meet in person with HM Consul, based at the British Embassy in Bangkok and discuss the support and help the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office can provide to British nationals if they get into difficulty whilst living or travelling abroad. Admission by free ticket via EventBrite only. Scan QR code to apply. As numbers are restricted, we are only able to issue one ticket to one British national per family. You will be required to present your passport and event ticket for admission. Refreshments will be served.