Reboot and Maximize Your Energy

Recent Comments

Opinion: The day my best friend drowned on a Phuket day tour It's not even a consideration, best leave your tourist dollars on the tarmac and depart swiftly if you think authorities give a hoot about tourist...(Read More)

Police wait to question driver involved in Phuket accident Lt Chanat Hongsitthichaikul say“I have not yet decided whether to press any charges against this man as I do not have enough information"A can ...(Read More)

Phuket police begin probe into cars scratched at airport A team of Sakoo Police officers (5 in photo) to investigate 3 scratched cars that were probably illegally parked anyway? What a shameful waste of reso...(Read More)

Phuket Governor issues emergency budget to clear Patong’s filthy canal Canals sediment is not black water pollution. It's the pollution Phuket Authorities not know to handle, at EVERY beach! Removing sludge ( not sed...(Read More)

Opinion: The day my best friend drowned on a Phuket day tour What a terrible tragedy, and the author of this letter is of course quite correct. Not only did he pay entry fees he also paid tourist room tax at his...(Read More)

Fingers off whale sharks, biologist says These creatures used to visit the area regularly. It's only because of the kind of ignorance demonstrated by these people and inherent in society ...(Read More)

Woman loses leg in Phuket road accident If you're speeding recklessly, then you're at fault. Too many drivers have no visible consciousness in this regard. The system does not provid...(Read More)