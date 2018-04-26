The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
Reboot and Maximize Your Energy

Start From: Thursday 24 May 2018, 09:00AM to Sunday 27 May 2018, 05:00PM

Reboot and Maximize Your Energy Reboot and Maximize Your Energy Reboot and Maximize Your Energy Reboot and Maximize Your Energy Reboot and Maximize Your Energy Reboot and Maximize Your Energy Reboot and Maximize Your Energy Reboot and Maximize Your Energy

Participants will learn new fitness & lifestyle facts and how they can reprogram their body with the practitioners among Hayden Rhodes, Kim White, Andrew Stannard and Susanna Eduini. THB 29,000 net per person. Day package and single class are available starting from THB 1000 net per session. Bookings - linda.overman@marriotthotels.com or +66 76 338 000 ext. 3750 - 3752. jwmarriottphuketresort.com
Person : Linda Overman
Address : JW Marriott PHUKET RESORT & SPA
