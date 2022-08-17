Mr Somyos, 55, was accompanied by lawyer Jakrit Jindarat when he reported to Phlu Ta Lung police in Sattahip district, Chon Buri, about 10am on Tuesday (Aug 16).
He was charged with recklessness, causing deaths and injuries, and opening and operating an entertainment venue without permission. He initially denied the charges, reports the Bangkok Post.
Mr Somyos was being detained by police for questioning.
To date the blaze has claimed 19 lives, with many more patrons suffering from critical burns.
The Pattaya Court on Monday issued a warrant for the arrest of Mr Somyos, police said.
The warrant was issued after police obtained solid evidence that Mr Somyos is in fact the owner of and investor in the pub, which was run by his son Pongsiri Panprasong, 27.
A team of police were reportedly sent to Mr Somyos’ house in Soi Thamwithaya 1 in tambon Sattahip to execute the warrant on Tuesday morning. There were unconfirmed reports then that he planned to surrender.
