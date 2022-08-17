Tengoku British International School, Phuket
Real owner of inferno pub surrenders to police

PATTAYA: The real owner of Mountain B pub, Somyos Panprasong, has surrendered to police after a court warrant was issued for his arrest in connection with the horrific fire there on Aug 5.

Safetyaccidentscrimepolice
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 17 August 2022, 11:36AM

Somyos Panprasong, wearing a white cap, at Phlu Ta Luang police station where he surrendered on Tuesday morning to hear charges in connection with the Mountain B pub fire. Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong / Bangkok Post

Mr Somyos, 55, was accompanied by lawyer Jakrit Jindarat when he reported to Phlu Ta Lung police in Sattahip district, Chon Buri, about 10am on Tuesday (Aug 16).

He was charged with recklessness, causing deaths and injuries, and opening and operating an entertainment venue without permission. He initially denied the charges, reports the Bangkok Post.

Mr Somyos was being detained by police for questioning.

To date the blaze has claimed 19 lives, with many more patrons suffering from critical burns. 

The Pattaya Court on Monday issued a warrant for the arrest of Mr Somyos, police said.

The warrant was issued after police obtained solid evidence that Mr Somyos is in fact the owner of and investor in the pub, which was run by his son Pongsiri Panprasong, 27.

A team of police were reportedly sent to Mr Somyos’  house in Soi Thamwithaya 1 in tambon Sattahip to execute the warrant on Tuesday morning. There were unconfirmed reports then that he planned to surrender. 

Phuket community
Myanmar junta court jails Suu Kyi for six years for corruption

more than obvious. And comparing the junta in Myanmar with the government here is extremely stupid...(Read More)

Myanmar junta court jails Suu Kyi for six years for corruption

Timothy , did you ever ask yourself why a certain person is the subject of many responses to his com...(Read More)

Myanmar junta court jails Suu Kyi for six years for corruption

Barely a blip in the news. Auntie Suu used up her massive international political clout when she f...(Read More)

Myanmar junta court jails Suu Kyi for six years for corruption

Agree that troll comments are detrimental to this forum. A couple of years back TPN instilled a pol...(Read More)

Spearfishing Dutchman nabbed in Phuket

By all means, attend to a police summons attired in a G-string for a shirt. Showing off one's mu...(Read More)

Myanmar junta court jails Suu Kyi for six years for corruption

Dek you hijack every single comment made by Kurt to spout your useless BS. Give it a rest already! T...(Read More)

Spearfishing Dutchman nabbed in Phuket

so this so called mistake by the Dutchman would not have been possible if it were not for the boat c...(Read More)

Warrant out for ‘real owner’ of Mountain B pub

It did seem a bit suspicious that someone in their 20s was the owner- way more to this than meets th...(Read More)

Students warned of dangers of using online media

Oh jeez, more dinosaur dialog. The on-line monster has been out of the bag for a long time. Khun din...(Read More)

Spearfishing Dutchman nabbed in Phuket

Dutchman must face the music, although his excuse is valid. , he was guided. But sure the boat oper...(Read More)

 

