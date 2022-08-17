Real owner of inferno pub surrenders to police

PATTAYA: The real owner of Mountain B pub, Somyos Panprasong, has surrendered to police after a court warrant was issued for his arrest in connection with the horrific fire there on Aug 5.

By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 17 August 2022, 11:36AM

Somyos Panprasong, wearing a white cap, at Phlu Ta Luang police station where he surrendered on Tuesday morning to hear charges in connection with the Mountain B pub fire. Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong / Bangkok Post

Mr Somyos, 55, was accompanied by lawyer Jakrit Jindarat when he reported to Phlu Ta Lung police in Sattahip district, Chon Buri, about 10am on Tuesday (Aug 16).

He was charged with recklessness, causing deaths and injuries, and opening and operating an entertainment venue without permission. He initially denied the charges, reports the Bangkok Post.

Mr Somyos was being detained by police for questioning.

To date the blaze has claimed 19 lives, with many more patrons suffering from critical burns.

The Pattaya Court on Monday issued a warrant for the arrest of Mr Somyos, police said.

The warrant was issued after police obtained solid evidence that Mr Somyos is in fact the owner of and investor in the pub, which was run by his son Pongsiri Panprasong, 27.

A team of police were reportedly sent to Mr Somyos’ house in Soi Thamwithaya 1 in tambon Sattahip to execute the warrant on Tuesday morning. There were unconfirmed reports then that he planned to surrender.