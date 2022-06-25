Ready, Teddy, Go as legend kicks off youth football clinic

FOOTBALL: Manchester United and England legend Teddy Sheringham was in Phuket yesterday (June 24) to officially open the southern region of ‘The Match Football Clinic’.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 25 June 2022, 01:02PM

Former Red Devils striker Sheringham, who also starred for Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest and won 51 caps for his country in a glittering 24-year professional career, was on hand to meet over 300 children participating in the clinic where he passed on invaluable advice and tips.

The Match Football Clinic is being organised by Fresh Air Festival Co., Ltd in collaboration with provincial sports associations across the country as part of the much anticipated “Century Cup 2022” exhibition match in Bangkok on July 12 between Premier League giants Manchester United and Liverpool.

The clinic is being funded by budget from the National Sports Development Fund which supports special projects for youths aged 14-18 and covers four regions nationally; in addition to Phuket further clinics will be held in Chanthaburi, Chiang Mai and Udon Thani.

Sheringham will also be involved at the clinic in Chanthaburi, while former Liverpool and Norway star John Arne Riise will oversee the sessions in Chiang Mai and Udon Thani.

The inauguration of the Phuket clinic was held at Surakul Stadium at 9am yesterday, overseen by Phuket Provincial Administrative Organization (PPAO) President Rewat Areerob.

Mr Rewat was joined at the opening ceremony by Thammawat Wongcharoenyos, President of the Phuket Sports Association and Chairman of the Provincial Sports Association Confederation, Winai Thongrat, President of the Sports Association of Trang Province and the National Sports Development Fund Committee, Prasong Borirak, President of the Sports Association of Songkhla Province, Damrong Chaisena, Director of the Sports Authority of Thailand, Phuket Province, Ratchadaphon Oin of the Phuket Tourism and Sports office, Prasit Sinsaowapak, Deputy Mayor of Phuket City and other selected dignitaries.

“It is an honour and a great pleasure to be the Chairman of The Match Football Clinic project today in the name of Phuket Province and we welcome all participants,” Mr Rewat said as part of his opening remarks.

Mr Thammawat commented that, despite the inclement weather which saw heavy rainfall throughout the entire day, he believed all the children from the 15 provinces that attended yesterday’s southern region clinic in Phuket had a very enjoyable time.

He added that the opportunity for so many children to learn skills and advice on playing the game from such a renowned star such as Sheringham was very special as they aspire to continue to develop their game.

In addition to stars such as Sheringham and Riise, all the clinics are overseen by expert, A-licensed coaches certified by the Thai-Bavaria Football Company Limited who will assist in developing the youngster’s skills, knowledge and gameplay.