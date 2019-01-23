The water supply will be shut off from 10am until works are completed on a booster pump in Rawai to increase water pressure.
The whole subdistrict of Rawai will be affected, said the notice.
The PWA have advised those who will be affected to collect any water that they may require. It is expected that the water may have some discolouration after the repairs.
“We will complete the works as soon as possible. We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the PWA statement said.
For more information, call the PWA on 076-319173, 082-7901634 or the PWA hotline 1662.
