THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Rawai water supply to be shut off

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) announced today (Jan 23) that the mains water supply will be shut off in Rawai tomorrow (Jan 24).

construction
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 23 January 2019, 07:48PM

All of Rawai will be affected by the mains water supply shutoff tomorrow (Jan 24). Photo: The Phuket News / file

All of Rawai will be affected by the mains water supply shutoff tomorrow (Jan 24). Photo: The Phuket News / file

The water supply will be shut off from 10am until works are completed on a booster pump in Rawai to increase water pressure.

The whole subdistrict of Rawai will be affected, said the notice.

The PWA have advised those who will be affected to collect any water that they may require. It is expected that the water may have some discolouration after the repairs.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

“We will complete the works as soon as possible. We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the PWA statement said.

For more information, call the PWA on 076-319173, 082-7901634 or the PWA hotline 1662.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Mains water supply outage announced
Asia Pacific commercial real estate investment to rise by 5% in 2019, says JLL
Local residents angered over open sewer stench
Rawai, Nai Harn to be hit with mains water supply shut-off
Phuket residents vote against U-turn flyover
Property developers anxious about year ahead
Royal aid for Pabuk relief
Electricity to be shut-off in Thalang
Phuket Opinion: The year of living feebly
Layan lockout: Public access denied amid Supreme Court wrangle for B10bn beachfront land
Thalang power cut announced
Ital-Thai boss Premchai begins court fight in black leopard case
Patong, Karon to be hit by water-supply outage throughout Christmas
Phuket’s bypass roadworks to complete before New Year
Phuket’s coastal eyesore construction is legal, confirms mayor

 

Phuket community
Sun loungers to return to all Phuket beaches

Beach attendants at Zone 5 Patong Beach are the rudest people I ever encountered. I was rudely told...(Read More)

Hotels urged to cut plastic use

All you have to do is comprehend the comment "...You always speak about Singapore..." as y...(Read More)

Model claiming Trump secrets ’dragged’ into Russian detention

Why?...(Read More)

Two monks slain in latest southern attack

"Can't compare terrorism by Thai against Thai in 3 provinces.." It's not only Thai...(Read More)

Cherng Talay goes on water rations

Phuket has a Water Board, right? Is it normal that a low ranking Village Head can make these decis...(Read More)

Truck driver charged for Patong Hill wipeout

It was quite overdue there, on Patong Hill. During the rainy months the brakes did hold wonderful we...(Read More)

Truck driver charged for Patong Hill wipeout

Ah. Brake failure is it? Sure there wasn't a power pole jumped out in front of you? Good that...(Read More)

Truck driver charged for Patong Hill wipeout

Did you notice the "SAFETY ⊕ FIRST" sign at the back of the runaway truck ?...(Read More)

Cherng Talay goes on water rations

The last months there was a lot of rainfall. We are now still in January. Many more dry months to co...(Read More)

Hotels urged to cut plastic use

Khun P. As you well know, S'pore is not always a 'role model'. No country is. I didn...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
777 Beach Condo
ZUMA Restaurant
Harvey Law Corporation
One Michelin Starred Chef Massimiliano Celeste
Dan About Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
Earth Wind and Fire Experience feat Al McKay at Cafe del Mar Phuke
China International Boat Show 2019
HeadStart International School Phuket
Express Carpet and Decor
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019

 