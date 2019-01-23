Rawai water supply to be shut off

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) announced today (Jan 23) that the mains water supply will be shut off in Rawai tomorrow (Jan 24).

construction

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 23 January 2019, 07:48PM

All of Rawai will be affected by the mains water supply shutoff tomorrow (Jan 24). Photo: The Phuket News / file

The water supply will be shut off from 10am until works are completed on a booster pump in Rawai to increase water pressure. The whole subdistrict of Rawai will be affected, said the notice. The PWA have advised those who will be affected to collect any water that they may require. It is expected that the water may have some discolouration after the repairs. “We will complete the works as soon as possible. We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the PWA statement said. For more information, call the PWA on 076-319173, 082-7901634 or the PWA hotline 1662.