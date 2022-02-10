Rawai team cycling event confirmed

CYCLING: The 2022 Rawai Cycling Team Race has been confirmed to take place on March 20 with total prize money of B100,000 up for grabs.

Cycling

By The Phuket News

Thursday 10 February 2022, 02:35PM

The circle route will cover approximately 55km, starting from Promthep Cape and taking in Rawai Beach, Chalong Circle, Karon Beach Circle before finishing back at Promthep Cape.

Teams consisting of four cyclists each will take part in the event which is split into four different age-based categories, each with 10 teams in total competing. The cost to enter the competition is B2,000 per team.

The age-determined categories are as follows:

Group A: Open, no age limit (10 teams)

Group B: Total age between 140 - 160 years (10 teams)

Group C: Total age between 161 - 180 years (10 teams)

Group D: Total Age Over 181 (10 teams)

There is B100,000 in total prize money that will be distributed as per the break down below. Trophies will also be awarded to the wiining team in each category and medals will be distributed to everyone participating in the race. A special red and white “King of the Mountain” shirt will also be awarded for the 2.4km uphill stretch between the SiS Hotel in Karon to the Three Bays viewpoint.

Group A prize money:

1st place: B10,000

2nd place: B7,000

3rd place: B5,000

4th place: B3,500

5th place: B2,500

Group B prize money:

1st place: B8,000

2nd place: B6,000

3rd place: B4,000

4th place: B2,000

5th place: B1,500

Group C prize money:

1st place: B8,000

2nd place: B6,000

3rd place: B4,000

4th place: B2,000

5th place: B1,500

Group D prize money:

1st place: B8,000

2nd place: B6,000

3rd place: B4,000

4th place: B2,000

5th place: B1,500

The schedule is as follows:

March 19

4:30pm: Athlete registration at Prompthep Cape, pick-up race kit and numbers

5pm: Meeting where an overview of the rules of competition will be covered

6pm: Dinner at a local restaurant at Promthep Cape.

March 20

5:30am: All participants must be in place at the Block Start

5:40am: Official opening ceremony of the competition

6am: Start of the race

11:30am: Race results announced and award ceremony

12:30pm: End of the competition

The competition rules:

1. A total of four people per team, to be timed with Time Chip.

2. All riders must enter Block Start at 5:30am, ready for the race start at 6am prompt

3. Rating time will be determined by the time of the 3rd rider on each team to decide the order of placement. However, the 4th rider of that team must reach the finish line before the cut off time of 10am, otherwise it is considered a DNF (did not finish) for the whole team.

4. All types of bicycles are permitted for entry except motorised bicycles.

5. All riders must wear a helmet and mandatory safety equipment.

6. Traffic safety rules must be adhered to. If at any point a red light is displayed en route then the rider must halt and wait until the light turns green. Failure to do so will result in a time penalty of 10 minutes each time the discretion occurs.

7. Water refreshment points are approximately every 25-30 kms apart. If filling up with water, cyclists have to fill it themselves at the water supply point. Before the race, all cyclists must have at least 750cc of water in their bottle.

8. The cyclist must pass through the checkpoint and each point along the route set up by the organising committee.

9. Do not throw rubbish on the streets and abide by traffic rules.

10. No service vehicles (accompanying cars) will be permitted for teams

11. Any cyclists wishing to protest any results or incidents throughout the race must submit a deposit of B1,000 to do so. If the ensuing inspection is successful, the organiser will forfeit that deposit.

12. The decision of the committee is final.

Participating cyclists will be expected to undertake the following:

1. Preparation of competition ready bicycle including a thorouh check on tire treads, chains and sprockets.

2. Be mindful of road traffic. Traffic is not blocked on the road, so always ride on the left hand side shoulder of the road and obey traffic rules. The road surface is as it is – there are no markings to denote damaged surface or potholes so the rider needs to be cautious at all times.

3. Ensure all supplies that may be required are packed in advance as no food or refreshments aside from water will be made available at the checkpoints.

4. In the event of an accident then medical support will be made available. There will be a number provided for the race service officer who can be contacted in the event of an accident, if medical assistance is required or if the rider is unable to continue.

5. Portable repair kits should be packed with the bicycle, including inner tire, outer tire, chain cutter, chain link, hand bike pump, Co2 and anti-cramping pills.

Shirt sizes available:

Size XS - chest 34 inches

Size S - chest 36 inches

Size M - chest 38 inches

Size L - chest 40 inches

Size XL - chest 42 inches

Size 2XL - chest 44 inches

Size 3XL - chest 46 inches

All payments for race fees can be made via Bank Transfer, Credit/Debit Card, PromptPay. Further details can be accessed below as can any additional information on the race.

Khun Mana : 086-5951005

Facebook : Team Race Cycling @ Rawai Phuket

LINE ID : @phuketsoftgroup

Facebook: Softevents