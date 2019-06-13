Kata Rocks
Rawai targets criminals, rogue drivers with B17mn CCTV camera project

PHUKET: The mayor of Rawai on Tuesday (June 11) revealed a B17 million plan to install new high quality CCTV cameras within the subdistrict this month, with the aim of making the area safer from criminals and road accidents.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 13 June 2019, 11:37AM

New CCTV and Licence Plate Recognition cameras will be installed in Rawai subdistrict this year. Photo: Pornchai Kittiwongsakul / AFP

New CCTV and Licence Plate Recognition cameras will be installed in Rawai subdistrict this year. Photo: Pornchai Kittiwongsakul / AFP

The mayor also announced plans to install licence plate recognition (LPR) cameras later in the year.

“The 65 CCTV cameras are expected to be completely installed and the control room system up and running within this month, helping to monitor any incidents that might occur in the area and to track down criminals from nearby areas such as Chalong, Kata, Karon and others that may have escaped into Rawai District,” Mayor Aroon Solos told The Phuket News.

“The project has required a budget of B17mn to install the new cameras, replacing old cameras that have been used for more than 10 years.”

The mayor also urged people using the new Chalong underpass to drive carefully and to comply with traffic regulations for their safety.

“The response from locals after opening the underpass has been positive as it helps to reduce traffic congestion,” he said.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

“However, I want to stress the importance of driving carefully and following traffic laws strictly when using the tunnel due its length, the two opposing lanes, and the meanders.

“Most importantly, the speed limit is only 50km/h.”

Mayor Solos told The Phuket News that he has discussed plans to install cameras in and around the underpass with Chalong Police.

“To make the underpass safer, we have spoken with Chalong Police about installing cameras at Chalong Circle and in the underpass to monitor vehicle activity. The next step is to install LPR cameras. We expect these to be installed within this year,” he added.

 

 

