Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Rawai snake wranglers urge caution after 2m cobra found near home

Rawai snake wranglers urge caution after 2m cobra found near home

PHUKET: Rescue workers at Rawai Municipality are urging people to beware snakes around their homes after a two-metre-long cobra was safely caught near local resident’s homes yesterday (Oct 22).

animalsSafety
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 23 October 2019, 03:59PM

Photo: Rawai Municipality

Photo: Rawai Municipality

Rescue workers from the Rawai office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM-Rawai) were called to the home, in Moo 4, Rawai, just north of the Friendship Beach area, yesterday afternoon.

Also on scene was Rawai Deputy Mayor of Thiraphong Taowang.

At the home of local resident Usan Somboon, the rescue team coaxed the snake out of a wood pile near the house, where the cobra was last seen hiding, and soon had it safely contained.

The cobra was later released back into the wild, rescue workers confirmed.

Sakkarant Matakuathong of the Rawai Municipality Rescue Team has previously called for people to not approach any snakes if they are not sure how to safely handle them.

“If you live in the Rawai area and have a snake near your house, do not approach it and try to catch it yourself. Instead, just call us at 062-6721669 or call the emergency hotline 1669 and we will come and catch it for you,” Mr Sakkarant urged.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

New Zealand bar owner probed for working illegally, arrested for drugs
German expat escapes serious harm as LPG-fuelled Proton catches fire
Italian arrested after ecstasy found in noodles mailed from Europe
German Pattaya bar owner arrested for disposing of body of German woman, 77, in canal
Waterworks officials has lucky escape as motorbike catches fire
Phuket honours Chlualongkorn Day
Ban on glyphosate, other pesticides to start Dec 1
Cabinet approves B5.8bn additional stimulus, targets 3% growth
Thai Airways at risk of closure, president says
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: 'Flight from hell'! Phuket convention centre? German arrested after dumping body! || October 22
The Pavilions Phuket five-time winner at 2019 Haute Grandeur Awards
Electricity outage to hit Mai Khao
Phuket condo drug raid nets 2.4kg of crystal meth, 76k meth pills
Phuket hotels slash prices, brace for rare slump
Sineenart titles, ranks removed

 

Phuket community
Phuket hotels slash prices, brace for rare slump

Phuket became very expensive for tourists. The thai tourist branch still in the 'The sky is the ...(Read More)

Phuket hotels slash prices, brace for rare slump

Tourists now vote with their feet. Totally wrong thinking to count on the Indians. ( don't put y...(Read More)

Phuket hotels slash prices, brace for rare slump

The plunge of chinese tourists is not due to the US trade war. The enormous grow of chinese tourists...(Read More)

Patong Cosplay Beach Run to raise funds for medical equipment for Patong Hospital

Why the private sector has to rise funds for medical equipment for a Government hospital in Patong? ...(Read More)

Phuket Governor inspects sites for proposed convention centre, sports complex

Before always initiating something new, get your existing 'house' in good order. Incinerator...(Read More)

Thai Airways at risk of closure, president says

THAI participates in Star Alliance. Why the other airlines in that Alliance make profits with ticket...(Read More)

Thai Airways at risk of closure, president says

Red in BP that the Board complemented Mr Sumeth with his excellent management performance! Wow! Not...(Read More)

Korean and diving instructor drown in Phuket

Wiseman Kurt, you never ever was part in a real uw-panic-situation. And again you blame thais!! Just...(Read More)

Phuket Governor inspects sites for proposed convention centre, sports complex

Forget about raw sewage flowing onto the beaches. The empty reservoirs and water rationing. The garb...(Read More)

The Pavilions Phuket five-time winner at 2019 Haute Grandeur Awards

Good for them and good for Thailand! These awards are a hotel version of the cinema's Academy A...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
La Boucherie
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Melbourne Cup Brunch 2019
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
JW Marriott Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
MYLANDS