Rawai snake wranglers urge caution after 2m cobra found near home

PHUKET: Rescue workers at Rawai Municipality are urging people to beware snakes around their homes after a two-metre-long cobra was safely caught near local resident’s homes yesterday (Oct 22).

animalsSafety

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 23 October 2019, 03:59PM

Photo: Rawai Municipality

Rescue workers from the Rawai office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM-Rawai) were called to the home, in Moo 4, Rawai, just north of the Friendship Beach area, yesterday afternoon.

Also on scene was Rawai Deputy Mayor of Thiraphong Taowang.

At the home of local resident Usan Somboon, the rescue team coaxed the snake out of a wood pile near the house, where the cobra was last seen hiding, and soon had it safely contained.

The cobra was later released back into the wild, rescue workers confirmed.

Sakkarant Matakuathong of the Rawai Municipality Rescue Team has previously called for people to not approach any snakes if they are not sure how to safely handle them.

“If you live in the Rawai area and have a snake near your house, do not approach it and try to catch it yourself. Instead, just call us at 062-6721669 or call the emergency hotline 1669 and we will come and catch it for you,” Mr Sakkarant urged.