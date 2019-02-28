PHUKET: The first game in week two features last season’s Division B champions Rose’s Bar who played host to neighbouring Masaya Bar.

Pool

By The Phuket News

Thursday 28 February 2019, 11:17AM

Masaya owner and captain Markus keeps his eye on the ball and stays down on the shot. Photo: Richard Hearne

The visitors got off to a good start, with Marcus beating Phillip. The response was rampant – Rose’s went on a tear to take all the remaining singles and both doubles games to go 5-1 in front. A consolation beer was the only redemption for Masaya as Roses Bar continues their unbeaten run in Division A.

Shot Bar travelled to White Hart to face the newly promoted White Hart BBQ team. Looking for their first win in Division A, White Hart BBQ couldn’t build momentum from the start. Shot’s ‘Tricky Taka’ opened his tally against the man-mountain Beppo. Riky then doubled Shot’s lead with a straight win over Jim. White Hart BBQ captain Gero injected some hope winning the third singles, but Shot Bar were solid through the remaining games and secured another 6-1 victory.

The Banana Bar complex was the venue for Stor Bar versus Freedom Bar. Fresh from defeat last week, a hyped Stor Bar were anxious to score their first points of this season. Freedom Bar’s captain Tom started well to deflate Stor Bar’s confidence, but the remaining singles points went in to the home team, leaving Stor Bar needing just a point to win the match. In the opening doubles game they secured that point, with Ying and Kaka handing Freedom Bar their defeat. It finished 5-2 and Stor Bar are off the mark.

Black Pearl made the trip over to Black Bull this week looking for their second win. It didn’t start off well for the visitors, with Andre seeing off Otis in the opening game. Home side Black Bull couldn’t get much right after – first Black Pearl bar owner Dave pulled the scores level. Then Eddy and Wan raced the visiting team off to 1-3 lead. Black Pearl sealed victory in the first doubles game, and also managed to win the Beer Leg. Black Bull 2 – 5 Black Pearl.

The remaining two games tonight were both hosted by Shot Bar. Black Sheep and Pink Sheep both played at home welcoming White Hart and Mango Bar respectively. First up were two of Rawai’s top teams battling it out. Current champions Black Sheep put foot to gas, taking all four singles games to secure the early win. White Hart then pulled back a good 0-2 doubles victory, with Phil F and Ben W running the table from the break. The remaining games only added to the winning margin however, giving Black Sheep a very healthy 6-1 victory.

Meanwhile, the Pink Sheep girls welcomed Mango Bar into Season 15. Mango, who had a friendly match in week 1, took early control of the first leg and won 2-0. Thai compatriots Thong and Noi played next, and it was neck and neck to the last frame, but Thong made a great shot on the black ball to win. The remaining singles and two doubles games didn’t see much resistance from the girls, with Mango Bar winning without dropping a frame. With echoes of ‘MANGO MANGO MANGO’ going through the room, the girls then played some great pool to win the Beer Leg 2-1. Mango Bar take home a 1-6 win.

Division B

Division B matches this week produced some very close or very distant matches, with little in between. The first match was one of the close affairs, with Black Panthers hosting Moonlight Bar. It was honours shared in the singles and doubles legs with some good two frames-to-zero margins. It took the Beer Leg to settle the scores, but there was no deciding frame in this match. Moonlight rolled to victory with a good 0-2 margin, taking a free beer and the points on the night.

One half of Islander made their way over to Tamarind Bar. Fresh off their loss against brethren A side, Islander B managed to rack up another miss tonight. Home side Bo, Rolf and Michael all won their singles, and only Islander B’s Terry getting points for the visitors. It was only further downhill for the visitors, with the eventual score 6-1 to Tamarind Bar.

It was a good night for Cosmo Bar who welcomed O’s Bar from Chalong. The home side barely stopped for breath, taking three of the 4 singles and both doubles to claim a very speedy victory on the night. Only Bruce from O’s Bar managed a win. The Beer Leg was just as one-sided, with Cosmo claiming the free beer and the points on the night.

A far more competitive match was playing out at Happy Jack. The newcomers were playing Kilt’n Haggis, and the honours were shared throughout the opening six games. Both sides had two singles wins without their opponents winning a frame, but the doubles were more keenly fought. It would again take a Beer Leg to decide the match tonight, and this one required a deciding frame. It went to the wire, but the home side bravely pulled the victory out of the bag. Happy Jack 4 – 3 Kilt’n Haggis.

High drama continued, with Dilligaf in another thriller against visiting Lulu Bar. This would be a match where one side would snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. It was all Dilligaf in the singles, although Nicolas kept Lulu Bar in the match with his early win over Ping. 3-1 down left the visitors with a mountain to climb, but climb they did. Wins in both doubles, and then a straight 0-2 win in the Beer Leg left Lulu Bar savouring a free beer and tonight's points.

Tonight’s final game was a real show. Islander’s A team really racked up a superb home victory against Spot Bar. Only losing a single frame in a 7-0 demolition of the visiting side, the scoreboard displayed 2-0 score lines right through to the Beer Leg. Only then did visiting Spot Bar manage to steal their night’s only frame. The Islander boys weren’t giving away the beer, and took tonight’s final match in style. Islander A 7-0 Spot Bar.

– Gregg Bremner and Richard Hearne

