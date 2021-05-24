Rawai Pool League steps up to save lives

The Rawai Pool League recently donated an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) to members of Kusoldharm Foundation Emergency Rescue Volunteers purchased with funds collected at each of the 17 bars that play in the league.

health

By The Phuket News

Monday 24 May 2021, 12:21PM

Rawai Pool League members Mark Laurence and Kelly O’Brien donate the Automated External Defibrillator to members of the Kusoldharm Foundation Emergency Rescue Volunteers.

The device will be located on their ambulance based out of Patong. It’s main use will be by trained technicians resuscitating people involved in traffic accidents as well as other incidents and is expected to save lives across Phuket, the league said in an announcement.

“The company providing the equipment, Prosperous, based in Bangkok, have committed to providing an additional unit free of charge each time the first one is used to save a person’s life. The aim is for all rescue vehicles in Phuket to have a unit and save lives,” the league said.

“As a thank you to the Rawai Pool League the Kusoldharm Foundation Emergency Rescue Volunteers have offered to train staff at each of the 17 bars that participate in the league and this should take place in the coming weeks once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted,” the organisers added.

The Rawai Pool League plays its matches every Monday in Rawai and currently consists of 17 teams.

For more information, visit the website Rawai-Pool-League.com