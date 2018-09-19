POOL: The players of the Rawai Pool League are deeply saddened by the sudden death of Kevin Bayard. Kevin, aged 30, was a long-term resident of Rawai and Phuket. His death was announced by his father Franck Bayard at 11:59am last Friday (Sept 14).

All members of the Rawai Pool League gather at The Black Bull on Monday (Sept 17) to remember the much-respected and well-loved Kevin Bayard. Photo: Michi von Hamberg

Kevin was a much-respected and well-loved member of the Rawai community. As the owner of The Black Bull restaurant and former owner of Baroque Bar, Kevin was widely known and liked by Thais and expats alike. He will be remembered for his ever-present smile and infectious positivity.

Kevin was a well-known DJ in his native France and continued to work in the entertainment industry upon his arrival in Phuket in 2011.

Kevin is survived by his father Franck, mother Marie-Pierre and sister Noémie. The players and committee of the Rawai Pool League extend our deepest condolences to Kevin’s family.

The Rawai Pool League will never forget Kevin, and his memory will stay with us all. Out of respect to Kevin, Franck and Kevin's family the Rawai Pool League suspended the 14th season. Kevin will be cremated at Rawai Temple at 5pm today (Sept 19).

