THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Rawai Pool League mourns loss of Kevin Bayard

POOL: The players of the Rawai Pool League are deeply saddened by the sudden death of Kevin Bayard. Kevin, aged 30, was a long-term resident of Rawai and Phuket. His death was announced by his father Franck Bayard at 11:59am last Friday (Sept 14).

Pool
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 19 September 2018, 11:52AM

All members of the Rawai Pool League gather at The Black Bull on Monday (Sept 17) to remember the much-respected and well-loved Kevin Bayard. Photo: Michi von Hamberg

All members of the Rawai Pool League gather at The Black Bull on Monday (Sept 17) to remember the much-respected and well-loved Kevin Bayard. Photo: Michi von Hamberg

Kevin Bayard, 1989-2018. Photo: Eric Colombo

Kevin Bayard, 1989-2018. Photo: Eric Colombo

Kevin was a much-respected and well-loved member of the Rawai community. As the owner of The Black Bull restaurant and former owner of Baroque Bar, Kevin was widely known and liked by Thais and expats alike. He will be remembered for his ever-present smile and infectious positivity.

Kevin was a well-known DJ in his native France and continued to work in the entertainment industry upon his arrival in Phuket in 2011.

Kevin is survived by his father Franck, mother Marie-Pierre and sister Noémie. The players and committee of the Rawai Pool League extend our deepest condolences to Kevin’s family.

The Rawai Pool League will never forget Kevin, and his memory will stay with us all. Out of respect to Kevin, Franck and Kevin's family the Rawai Pool League suspended the 14th season. Kevin will be cremated at Rawai Temple at 5pm today (Sept 19).

QSI International School Phuket

Time slips by and life goes on,

But from our hearts you're never gone,

We think about you always, we talk about you too,

We have so many memories but we wish we still had you.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Turbulent times in Patong Pool League
Happy End put in shock performance in week 16 of PPL
Natalie Bar close gap on Patong Pool League leaders
Clear air at top of Rawai Pool League
Caddy Shack stay top after intense week of PPL action
Mango and Shot bars do battle at top of RPL
Caddy Shack strengthen lead atop PPL
Shot Bar on shot in Rawai Pool League
Top guns do battle in Patong Pool League
Caddy Shack lead Natalie Bar by four points in PPL
Week off for Caddy Shack sees teams claw back vital PPL points
Caddy Shack increase PPL lead to 10 points
Caddy Shack show their form in PPL
Patong Pool League sees seven-ball frenzy
Caddy Shack extend PPL lead to three points

 

Phuket community
Phuket mops up after storm lashes island, plunges businesses into darkness

"Now complaining about media coverage," did I miss something, who is complaining, about me...(Read More)

Amid ‘overtourism’ scourge, global survey questions happiness of residents in major tourism destinations

Does anyone think that business operators are going to for-go profits for residents to "feel mo...(Read More)

Phuket beach-touring croc a ‘saltie’, DNA tests confirm

Fresh abrasions from keeping croc in concrete enclosure. Astonished that a croc kept in a concrete...(Read More)

Major power blackout to affect Karon

Understand that now and than at different Phuket areas high voltage cables have to be renewed. But I...(Read More)

Thai man, 30, dies in Phuket motorbike crash

Test drive at dark hours on Phuket ill lighted roads. Speed is your winner,... to heaven. Lucky no...(Read More)

Weapons, ammunition found in vehicle of man shot dead by Phuket police

Either very poor reporting, we see a lot of it, or something wrong here, first report does not menti...(Read More)

Govt to splash B151mn to prevent Phuket road flooding

Nonsense and jibberish. This is just the next mega budget burner. The governor laments the lack of u...(Read More)

Phuket man, 29, shot dead while fleeing police

Best Insp Kurt doesn't get chased by the cops in America- he'll be in for a nasty shot!...(Read More)

Govt to splash B151mn to prevent Phuket road flooding

Ahh- so it's all about 'image' then. No mention about addressing the root causes of thi...(Read More)

Phuket man, 29, shot dead while fleeing police

From the Bangkok Post, "...was shot dead after he opened fire at arresting police after a chase...(Read More)

 

Central Food Hall
Freedom Boardsports
Melbourne Cup 2018
Dream Beach Club
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
China International Boat Show 2019
Tile-it
JW Marriott Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Lofty Phuket
The Boathouse Phuket
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show 2018

 