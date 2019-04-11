THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Rawai Pool League: Little separating the week’s winners and losers

PHUKET: The first match of the night pitted Stor Bar against Black Bull. The visitors started very well, taking three of the singles games to give them a good ramp towards winning this match. But the underdogs were not about to lie down. Stor Bar won both doubles games to level the scores for what could be a very strong comeback indeed. They then rode their luck in the Beer Leg, handily winning 2-0 to take an unlikely match victory from Black Bull. Final score was Stor Bar 4-3 Black Bull.

Saturday 13 April 2019, 11:00AM

Buster plays in his singles game for Shot Bar, beating Stefan of Pita Bar. Photo: Richard Hearne

Black Pearl have had a great start to Season 15, and this week they played host to Mango Bar. This match was highly contested and went right down to the wire. Mango Bar started out well taking the first three singles games, but Black Pearl’s Eddy got them back into the match when he beat Fod 2-0. The hosts continued their winning run, taking both doubles games to leave the score 3-3 with the Beer Leg still to play. Beer Leg table-leaders Black Pearl were favourites, but second-from-bottom Mango knuckled down for a 2-0 Beer Leg win on a roller-coaster night. Final score: Black Pearl 3-4 Mango Bar.

Down on Rawai beachfront, White Hart paid a visit to Freedom bar for another game that

went down to the last games. After a great upset win last week, Freedom were looking again to upend their opponents, but White Hart weren’t going down easy. The visitors took the two opening singles games by similar 0-2 score lines through captain Neil and Dum. Popeye then got the home side back on track, with Christian levelling the scores 2-2. The dynamic Dum secured the first doubles game and a closely-fought second and match victory went to White Hart. Freedom did pull back the Beer Leg leaving it Freedom 3-4 White Hart.

Masaya Bar have started off this season with some great victories, but tonight hosted their biggest challenge to date – league-leaders Black Sheep. Serge took the first game for Masaya, but Black Sheep answered with three wins from the remaining singles. Black Sheep then sealed the match with victory in the opening doubles game. Down-but-not-out, Masaya came back to win the other doubles game and the Beer Leg leaving tonight’s match Masaya Bar 3-4 Black Sheep.

White Hart BBQ played at home with the visiting Pink Sheep. The ladies were looking to build on last week’s win, their first this season. The singles games started off well for the girls, but the BBQ boys fought back to tie the match 2-2 after singles were complete. White Hart BBQ owner Gero partnered with fellow German Beppo in the first doubles game, but Noi and Pikky were too strong. Jay and Aey then sealed victory with their doubles win over Eric and Friedhelm. The BBQ boys pulled back the Beer Leg to leave final score White Hart BBQ 3-4 Pink Sheep.

The final game this week saw Shot Bar accommodate Pita Bar. This was tonight’s closest game by far, going right down to the final black. In the singles, Shot took off winning three of the four games. But solid doubles performances by Pita Bar brought the match level at 3-3. The first two frames of the beer leg were shared to set up a final frame decider. After many missed opportunities for both sides, it was a final error by Stefan missing a relatively easy pot that gave the Shot Bar team the win on the night that they surely felt they had thrown away. Final score: Shot Bar 4-3 Pita Bar.

-Gregg Bremner and Richard Hearne

For more information about the Rawai Pool League visit http://www.rawai-pool-league.com.

We also have a vibrant Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/RawaiPoolLeague/

 

 

