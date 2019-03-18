PHUKET: We start off this week’s report with a game featuring two recently promoted teams meeting for the first time ever in the RPL. On paper this would be a close match between White Hart BBQ and Stor Bar. In reality, things didn’t quite play as predicted.

By The Phuket News

Monday 18 March 2019, 10:59AM

Masaya bar owner and captain Marcus showing his great form this season. Photo: Richard Hearne

Stor Bar savaged their opponents taking all the singles games for an early victory. White Hart BBQ didn’t take any of the chances they were given. Stor Bar continued in the first doubles as they left off in the singles. The whitewash was cut off in the second doubles match where Jim and Friedhelm eked out a tight win. The White Hart BBQ team then came alive, easily taking the Beer Leg 0-2. But it was all too late, and Stor Bar came away with a handy 5-2 victory.

Resurgent Masaya Bar is flying high so far this season. They played host to Black Bull, and the home side started quick off the blocks winning three of the four singles games. Only Black Bull’s Paolo managed to hold back Masaya’s march. With the scoreboard reading 3-1, Masaya needed just one more win for victory going into doubles. Stubborn Black Bull weren’t giving in so easily, however. A comeback looked to be on the cards when Andre and Guy won their doubles match. But very level-headed Masaya bar-owner Marcus secured the match, winning his doubles with teammate Serge. Masaya went on to take the Beer Leg leaving the margin of their victory 5-2 on the night.

Moving into Laguna’s aircon section, Roses Bar had a tough match ahead against Shot Bar. This promised to be a very good contest indeed, and an expected close match played out exactly that way on the night. Every game in this match required the full 3 frames to decide the outcome. Roses looked to be on their way to winning this match, taking the first 3 singles games, but Pan stopped Kevin to get Shot Bar on the board. Pan then got another point for Shot Bar in his doubles with Stefano. With their tails up, Shot Bar took the remaining doubles to level the match. The Beer Leg would also go to the deciding frame, marking a brilliant comeback for Shot Bar giving them a 3-4 victory over Roses.

Next up, Pink Sheep welcomed Black Pearl at Shot Bar. The Pink Sheep girls are struggling to find their form this season after their promotion to Division A. Tonight was another tricky affair against a very strong Black Pearl who have started the season in fine form. Newcomer Eddy won the opening leg for Black Pearl, and the girls had little in response until Otis finished it off in the final singles game. Respite was on hand, with Jay and Noi winning the first doubles game to give Pink Sheep some points tonight. This was to be the girl’s only win tonight, as Black Pearl won the remaining games to notch up a good 1-6 victory tonight.

Current champions Black Sheep already look unstoppable this season. Their team grows in confidence as they have ploughed through the competition in the first four weeks. Tonight was Pita Bar’s turn at receiving some lessons from Rawai’s top team. It started off with Kevin and Nanni both winning their singles games. Newcomer Julien managed a rare singles win against Black Sheep, beating Luke 1-2. Any glimmer of a comeback was extinguished quickly afterwards in what was a short match. Black Sheep run out the very strong 6-1 winners against Pita Bar.

The final Division A game pit last season’s third against fourth place. Mango Bar travelled to White Hart with the bit between their teeth, looking to avenge their defeat at last season’s fixture. Mango started off strongly with two singles wins from Mike and bar owner Thong. White Hart came firing back through Phil E who won his singles 2-1 to show some fine form to beat Gregg. The remaining singles game had added importance given the scoreline, and White Hart’s captain Neil playing good friend Wayne. “Wobbly Wayne” brought the score back to 1-1, but a fatal mistake from Neil in the final frame would decide this game.

Thinking he could pot the black in the final game, Neil did find the pocket but the white went around the table and scratched giving Mango the 1-3 lead. Both doubles went to White Hart, who displayed some fine pool to level the match. With another match needing a Beer Leg decider, Mango’s men stepped up their game and went on to win 3-4 in a fantastically close and well-played match.

Division B

In Division B we open the night’s report with Dilligaf Bar versus O’s Bar. This match would also go to the wire with a Beer Leg decider providing the 4-3 scoreline. The visitors would take the first two singles games, with Milan and Ashley taking points for O’s Bar.

The remaining singles went to the home side, levelling the scores going into the doubles play. With honours shared again in the doubles games it was all to play for in the Beer Leg. Sharing was the name of the game with the first two frames split between opposing teams. Having massive pressure on the night’s final frame is one reason the Rawai Pool League is so much fun, and in the end, a ferociously close match would end with O’s Bar clutching victory from Dilligaf Bar. Final score 3-4 in favour of the guests.

Moving back to Laguna, two new Division B teams faced off in a great top-of-the-table battle. It was Cosmo Bar hosting Tamarind Bar, and with both teams unbeaten this season there was pride at stake in this match. The singles were evenly shared, and another deciding frame match looked to be on the cards. But Cosmo won both doubles games to secure the victory and top ranking in Division B. Tamarind Bar consoled themselves in the Beer Leg, but Cosmo won 4-3 to retain both pride and the top spot.

Another new team, Happy Jack, welcomed Moonlight Bar from Rawai Beach. Happy Jack started off strongly, winning the first three singles games in rapid succession. Claudio put a stop to the rampage, winning his singles against Bobby and then teaming up with teammates Kiky to pull the match back to 3-2 in the first doubles. Happy Jack’s Phil and Bobby then shut out Moonlight Bar with a match-winning doubles game against Christian and Ann. Jack team went on to win the Beer Leg leaving the final score Happy Jack 5 – 2 Moonlight Bar.

In yet another final-frame match, Black Panthers were up against Islander B. It was a fine match and neither team could be separated when singles and doubles were complete. With the scoreline 3-3 after the doubles and the first two frames of the Beer Leg shared, there was massive pressure to get to the black ball first in the final frame of the night. Age and experience trumped youth and good looks, and the old boys from Islander B left with the win on the night – final score 3-4.

Meanwhile, twin side Islander A welcomed LuLu Bar. Travelling the short hop up the road for this match, visitors Lulu Bar looked all set for a win. The singles were a one-sided affair, and only some fine play from Islander’s JJ kept their side in contention trailing 1-3 going into the doubles.

Needing only one more game win to take victory, the French side snatched defeat from the jaws of victory. Good play through both doubles drew the home side level for a deciding Beer Leg send-off which went down to the wire. It took the deciding frame, but they pulled off a great comeback to leave the score 4-3 in favour of Islander B. Victories for both Islander sides on the night.

Spot Bar faced Tropical Sands and it was a case of deja-vu here again. It was honours-shared in the singles, with visitors Tropical Sands running to an early 0-2 lead, only to have the hosts pull back 2 in the remaining singles games. And yet again it was alternate wins to leave the competing sides level after the doubles. So it would be another Beer Leg decider on a night of all-too-close matches in Division B. Yet it was visiting side Tropical Sands who would coast to victory in the Beer Leg without dropping a frame. Final score Spot Bar 3-4 Tropical Sands.

-Gregg Bremner and Richard Hearne

For more information about the Rawai Pool League visit http://www.rawai-pool-league.com.

And Facebook Group https://www.facebook.com/groups/RawaiPoolLeague/