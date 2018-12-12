THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Rawai Pool League: Black Sheep still lead as Shot Bar misfire

POOL: Monday night (Dec 10) saw Black Sheep move clear at the top of the Rawai Pool League in a potential title decider with second placed Shot Bar

Wednesday 12 December 2018, 04:55PM

Roses Bar remain undefeated with three games remaining. Photo: Rawai Pool League

Roses Bar remain undefeated with three games remaining. Photo: Rawai Pool League

With both teams at full strength and level on points at the top of Division A, this was expected to be a very tight game of top class pool players going head-to-head for supremacy in the title race. The winner would be huge favourites to lift the title with only three games remaining.

Shot Bar gained an early advantage when Riky missed the 8 ball two games in succession leaving Stefan to finish on both occasions. Black Sheep’s Goh was in control against Shaun to bring the scores level.

Shot’s Harry made just one mistake in the first frame which was all his opponent Nanni needed to clear up. In the second frame, Harry didn’t get a chance to rectify his error with Nanni running out from the break and giving the advantage to Black Sheep.

Kevin suffered defeat to Shot’s steadily improving and impressive Pan to bring the scores level going into the doubles legs, which were also honours even, making the beer leg probably the most significant of the season.

Black Sheep’s Riky missed the opportunity to seal the first frame, missing a black to let Shot Bar in to win and allow them to break the next frame. A nervous Shaun missed the 8 ball with the pocket gaping to bring Black Sheep level and bring the match and, maybe the championship, to the final deciding frame.

Black Sheep broke and kept their cool in the very last leg leaving Shot Bar rueing missed chances. Black Sheep won 4-3 and look like they will go on to celebrate the title, despite having the trickier run in over the next few weeks.

White Hart are assured of at least third place after a scintillating display of perfect potting against the Black Pearl privateers. Neil scythed down former Slovenian superstar Grega. Jigstar put Tommi to the sword, while Dave wasn’t a patch on the deadly Dum. Ben B battened down the hatches to secure a quickfire win against Bang and to scuttle any chances of a comeback.

There was no way out of Davy Jones’ locker in the doubles either, with the Black Pearl surrendering every frame of the match so far. The beer leg booty was up for grabs and, in an unexpected twist, the Black Pearl buccaneers climbed Jacob’s ladder to rescue a point in an emphatic and fast-paced 1-6 victory for the mighty White Hart.

Black Pearl’s white flag allowed Pita Bar to move clear into fourth place with an away win against Freedom Bar. Only Tom was able to muster a win against Super Ding. Freedom Bar also got their seemingly inevitable beer leg victory to make it 2-5 to Pita.

Mango Bar also move up with a 6-1 home win against Spot Bar. Mike got his team off to a winning start in a close match with Spot Bar but from there, it was all plain sailing. Only Spot’s Ian could provide any resistance against an easy home win.

Orange Bar remain bottom and are now assured of relegation after their third 3-4 defeat in a row. Rawai Pool League debutant, Aussie Adam, lead the way in this hard fought win for the Future Bar.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

Tropical Sands also look like they could be ready for the drop, losing 3-4 at home to Masaya Bar in yet another tight game despite enjoying another beer leg victory.

Division B: Promotion Confirmed for Top Three as Roses Continue to Blossom

White Hart BBQ looked like they might threaten Roses Bar unbeaten record when Beppo recorded a surprise win against Magic Mike to put them 2-1 up. However, Kevin started the turnaround for the league leaders with Roses winning the rest of the legs and looking almost certain of the Division B title with this 2-5 win.

Stor Bar lost their first two legs against Black Bull but should now take second after winning all the remaining frames against their third placed rivals in a frightfully fast 5-2 win. Promotion is assured for both teams after fourth-placed White Hart BBQ’s defeat.

The most emphatic win of the night was at the Islander when their A team, who welcomed Wayne for the first time, beat O’s Bar 7-0 despite most of the games being closely contested.

A dramatic encounter ensued at the Stoned Crab who welcomed Islander B. The Crab’s John O stays on top of the individual rankings by beating posh Paul who’s skintight jeans lead him to miss a long ball. The fantastic and fabulous, famous and handsome young trio of Terry, Andy and Peter all won to give the Islanders a 1-3 lead going into the doubles. In an incredible turnaround, the Stoned Crab won all the remaining frames to secure a 4-3 win.

Equally as exciting, and almost following the same script, was Pink Sheep’s match with Baroque Bar. Jay lead the Sheep into a 3-1 lead but Pikki and Pang started the visitor’s revival taking Baroque into fifth with this fine comeback, 3-4.

Incredibly, Kilt’n Haggis provided the third amazing turnaround keep Moonlight Bar bottom in the final exciting game of the night. 3-4 to the Haggis on a beer leg decider. 

– Barry Craig

For fixtures, rankings and match scores please visit the official Rawai Pool League website at http://www.rawai-pool-league.com (or http://rawai.pl for quick access). Even better, come and watch or join in the fun every Monday. For supplies, please visit Phuket Pool Tables at http://www.thailandpooltables.com

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Patong Pool League: Foxy helps to get Natalie moving
Rawai Pool League: Title blown wide open
Patong Pool League: Kwans Birdie Club take flight
Patong Pool League gets underway
Rawai Pool League: Black Sheep close in on the title, as Orange Bar feel the squeeze
Islander host Black Bull as Owner Mark joins B team for first time this season
Despite French resistance, Orange Bar surrender to Shot Bar
Shot Bar go second after White Hart’s white ball woes
Black Sheep make it three consecutive 7-0 wins
Caddy Shack take Patong Pool League title
Black Sheep crush Mango to set up three way race for RPL
All eyes on Caddy Shack, Natalie Bar as PPL heads to final week
Caddy Shack favourites to take Patong Pool League title
Masterclasses and close calls in Round 10 of Rawai Pool League
Three-way battle at top of Patong Pool League after week 19

 

Phuket community
Tourists safety, waste issues raised in US Ambassador visit to Phuket

"“It is fully operational,” he said," a very important/interesting question... but hey...(Read More)

Woman escapes injury as motorbike explodes into flames

15,000 baht?! THAT is a write-off (not that it was insured). 15k wouldn't even replace the fairi...(Read More)

Tourists safety, waste issues raised in US Ambassador visit to Phuket

“The United States is concerned about the safety of tourists and environment issues?? Thats a laug...(Read More)

Driver confesses to deadly Chalong U-turn that killed two tourists

Gee, the woman has confessed to driving carelessly. They have CCTV of the incident. I wonder what el...(Read More)

Safety measures ordered to reduce accidents at Chalong-Kata roadworks

All will be solved now Insp K is o the case!...(Read More)

Driver confesses to deadly Chalong U-turn that killed two tourists

Did you ask her how she feels now? ...(Read More)

Driver confesses to deadly Chalong U-turn that killed two tourists

I think we all knew who was at fault knowing how Thai's drive except for the usual band of delus...(Read More)

Driver confesses to deadly Chalong U-turn that killed two tourists

If people do not comment on illegal things, nothing will happen. Here's an example of red signs ...(Read More)

Driver confesses to deadly Chalong U-turn that killed two tourists

I bet ( since they where Tourists)she pay a small fine to the police and that's it, Horst...(Read More)

Driver confesses to deadly Chalong U-turn that killed two tourists

Money makes them alive?? Young Girl makes one big mistake that kost two lives. Did you ask her how s...(Read More)

 

Tile-it
JW Marriott Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019
Dan About Thailand
Go Air
Thai Residential
Harvey Law Corporation
777 Beach Condo
Dream Beach Club
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZUMA Restaurant

 