POOL: Monday night (Dec 10) saw Black Sheep move clear at the top of the Rawai Pool League in a potential title decider with second placed Shot Bar

Wednesday 12 December 2018, 04:55PM

With both teams at full strength and level on points at the top of Division A, this was expected to be a very tight game of top class pool players going head-to-head for supremacy in the title race. The winner would be huge favourites to lift the title with only three games remaining.

Shot Bar gained an early advantage when Riky missed the 8 ball two games in succession leaving Stefan to finish on both occasions. Black Sheep’s Goh was in control against Shaun to bring the scores level.

Shot’s Harry made just one mistake in the first frame which was all his opponent Nanni needed to clear up. In the second frame, Harry didn’t get a chance to rectify his error with Nanni running out from the break and giving the advantage to Black Sheep.

Kevin suffered defeat to Shot’s steadily improving and impressive Pan to bring the scores level going into the doubles legs, which were also honours even, making the beer leg probably the most significant of the season.

Black Sheep’s Riky missed the opportunity to seal the first frame, missing a black to let Shot Bar in to win and allow them to break the next frame. A nervous Shaun missed the 8 ball with the pocket gaping to bring Black Sheep level and bring the match and, maybe the championship, to the final deciding frame.

Black Sheep broke and kept their cool in the very last leg leaving Shot Bar rueing missed chances. Black Sheep won 4-3 and look like they will go on to celebrate the title, despite having the trickier run in over the next few weeks.

White Hart are assured of at least third place after a scintillating display of perfect potting against the Black Pearl privateers. Neil scythed down former Slovenian superstar Grega. Jigstar put Tommi to the sword, while Dave wasn’t a patch on the deadly Dum. Ben B battened down the hatches to secure a quickfire win against Bang and to scuttle any chances of a comeback.

There was no way out of Davy Jones’ locker in the doubles either, with the Black Pearl surrendering every frame of the match so far. The beer leg booty was up for grabs and, in an unexpected twist, the Black Pearl buccaneers climbed Jacob’s ladder to rescue a point in an emphatic and fast-paced 1-6 victory for the mighty White Hart.

Black Pearl’s white flag allowed Pita Bar to move clear into fourth place with an away win against Freedom Bar. Only Tom was able to muster a win against Super Ding. Freedom Bar also got their seemingly inevitable beer leg victory to make it 2-5 to Pita.

Mango Bar also move up with a 6-1 home win against Spot Bar. Mike got his team off to a winning start in a close match with Spot Bar but from there, it was all plain sailing. Only Spot’s Ian could provide any resistance against an easy home win.

Orange Bar remain bottom and are now assured of relegation after their third 3-4 defeat in a row. Rawai Pool League debutant, Aussie Adam, lead the way in this hard fought win for the Future Bar.

Tropical Sands also look like they could be ready for the drop, losing 3-4 at home to Masaya Bar in yet another tight game despite enjoying another beer leg victory.

Division B: Promotion Confirmed for Top Three as Roses Continue to Blossom

White Hart BBQ looked like they might threaten Roses Bar unbeaten record when Beppo recorded a surprise win against Magic Mike to put them 2-1 up. However, Kevin started the turnaround for the league leaders with Roses winning the rest of the legs and looking almost certain of the Division B title with this 2-5 win.

Stor Bar lost their first two legs against Black Bull but should now take second after winning all the remaining frames against their third placed rivals in a frightfully fast 5-2 win. Promotion is assured for both teams after fourth-placed White Hart BBQ’s defeat.

The most emphatic win of the night was at the Islander when their A team, who welcomed Wayne for the first time, beat O’s Bar 7-0 despite most of the games being closely contested.

A dramatic encounter ensued at the Stoned Crab who welcomed Islander B. The Crab’s John O stays on top of the individual rankings by beating posh Paul who’s skintight jeans lead him to miss a long ball. The fantastic and fabulous, famous and handsome young trio of Terry, Andy and Peter all won to give the Islanders a 1-3 lead going into the doubles. In an incredible turnaround, the Stoned Crab won all the remaining frames to secure a 4-3 win.

Equally as exciting, and almost following the same script, was Pink Sheep’s match with Baroque Bar. Jay lead the Sheep into a 3-1 lead but Pikki and Pang started the visitor’s revival taking Baroque into fifth with this fine comeback, 3-4.

Incredibly, Kilt’n Haggis provided the third amazing turnaround keep Moonlight Bar bottom in the final exciting game of the night. 3-4 to the Haggis on a beer leg decider.

– Barry Craig