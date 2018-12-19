POOL: Two weeks remain after Monday night’s action (Dec 17), of the Rawai Pool League’s 14th season going into the holiday break.

Pool

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 19 December 2018, 09:30AM

League Leaders Black Sheep visited Pita Bar in a what looked like a tricky tie as the Division A title remains up for grabs. Super Ding assembled a strong side for four time champions Pita Bar as they looked to hold on to their fourth-place position.

Richard faced Black Sheep’s Kevin and was unfortunate not to take advantage of the ring-rusty Frenchman. Pita’s Grant made a mistake against Nanni, who was on fire in Shot Bar’s 9-ball tournament the previous night. One mistake proved too many against the league’s leading player as Nanni potted with ease and positioned with poise to take the game.

With the first two close games not going their way, Pita Bar seemed to resign themselves to defeat as Black Sheep piled on the pressure to score a huge 0-7 whitewash.

Second-placed Shot Bar, to stay in with any chance of the title, needed a win to stay in touch at the top. They faced a Black Pearl side buoyed by the presence of Wayne. An early fluke from Luke wasn’t enough to stop Black Pearl’s Dave from leading his team into a 0-3 lead. For Shot Bar, losing one more leg would leave any title hopes in tatters.

Pan started the fightback with a narrow victory in the last singles leg. Hard fought wins in both doubles brought Shot Bar level. The incredible comeback was completed when they dominated the beer leg and snatched a 3-4 victory leaving the Black Pearl all at sea.

White Hart’s great form continued against Tropical Sands where they recorded their third consecutive 6-1 victory despite Patrick’s loss to the league’s leading arm wrestler, Fuzz.

Mango Bar had a chance to go fourth at home to winless Orange Bar. Orange Bar’s form had been improving with only the narrowest of defeats in their previous three outings but, with team captain Jonathan off to Korat to see the in-laws, they could only manage to win one leg through Rainier to get crushed 6-1.

Future Bar moved into the top half of Division A with a great win away to a tough Masaya Bar team. Future’s Otis must have felt a little guilty beating Serge, who is possibly the friendliest guy in the league. Masaya’s Phil, couldn’t talk his way out of defeat against the cool and calm Adam. Future’s Fod and Barry ensured the win by beating Marcus and Michi respectively. Honours were shared in the doubles, but Future Bar completed their 1-6 win with victory in the beer leg.

Spot Bar, occupying the final relegation spot in Division A, had a great game at home to Freedom Bar. Richard and Eddy both had comfortable wins in their singles, but Freedom’s Tom and big Dave brought the scores to level going into the doubles. All pairings looked evenly matched and both doubles ties were close but Freedom locked up the win despite losing the beer leg, 3-4

Division B - Upsets aplenty but Unbeaten Roses Bar celebrate title win

O’s Bar welcomed Roses Bar, who were looking for their 20th straight win in their first season. Uncle John wanted to spoil the party by beating Phil, but Roses’ magic Mike brought the scores level with narrow victory over set the stage for a comfortable win.

Roses Bar went on to win all but the beer leg, but this didn’t stop them celebrating long into the night and celebrating a 2-5 win and a great first season in the Rawai Pool League.

Baroque Bar’s form has been improving lately but they faced a difficult challenge with visitors Stor Bar wanting to seal second place in the Division. Pang had a surprise in store for Stor’s Micky, easily winning the first matchup. Oh and Nikki, followed up with great wins and Pookpick sealed the victory (and also the prize for the Division’s best dimples) for Baroque Bar by the end of the singles legs. Stor Bar got a point in the doubles, but Baroque Bar completed a scintillating 6-1 victory by winning beer leg.

Black Bull had the chance to close the gap on Stor Bar when they faced Islander A in a topsy-turvy affair. Black Bull’s Matias had Jon in a pickle to go in front but Islander A’s JJ and Jez turned things around. Markus brought Black Bull level beating Andy M who lost his accuracy with both his pool cue and razor lately. Islander A again took the lead but Paul and Markus brought it back to level.

Islander A went ahead in the doubles, but new player Paul and stalwart Markus brought the game level yet again. Islander A’s JJ put the game to bed, and himself shortly after, by guiding his team to victory in the beer leg and the match, 3-4.

The battle at the bottom saw Island B welcome Moonlight Bar. It was Kwan’s lucky night as she was drafted in to play alongside the fearless, fabulous and famous, young and handsome Islander B trio. Moonlight shone brightest however and overtook their rivals in another tight game, 3-4.

Stoned Crab had to claw their way back after dropping the first leg versus White Hart BBQ but went on to win 5-2 after turning up the heat.

The final fixture of the year between Kilt’n Haggis and Pink Sheep was yet another great game: 2-2 after singles and 3-3 after the doubles legs, Aey led the girls to a fantastic finish in the beer leg to take the tie 3-4 for the Pink Sheep.

– Barry Craig