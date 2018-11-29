POOL: With only five fixtures remaining, the Rawai Pool League stays tight between Black Sheep and Shot Bar for the title in Division A. Week 17 (Nov 26) also saw Roses Bar take a significant step towards securing the Division B crown.

Thursday 29 November 2018

Stor Bar hosted a very strong Roses Bar team, with Roses looking to extend their lead at the top of the table. Photo: Supplied

Black Sheep fielded their strongest team this season at home to Masaya Bar, but that didn’t stop Masaya’s Sergei from putting Taka to the samurai sword. Black Sheep, who welcomed Kevin back last week, didn’t drop a frame for the rest of the match to stay top of the league with their 6-1 win.

Shot Bar, in second, kept up the pressure with a 1-6 away win at Mango Bar. There were no early scares for Shot as they took all the singles legs and the first doubles. Mango’s Thong and Ta took advantage of Shaun and Harry, who had one too many diet cokes, to get a point for the home side.

Freedom Bar effectively put an end to any hope White Hart had of retaining their crown. Christian, undoubtedly Freedom’s man-of-the-match, led Jig a merry dance with his superb positional play in the singles.

It was Koi, the only female playing, who kept White Hart in the game by beating Big Dave. Mick and the classy Christian then won their doubles putting the match to bed. White Hart woke up to win the remaining legs, but it was too little, too late, and Freedom enjoy a fabulous 4-3 victory.

Spot Bar fielded an all-male side for the first time this season for their match against Pita Bar. Ian’s wife Jackie prepared him a delicious and healthy home-cooked meal in preparation for this important fixture, but Pita’s Flob, who’s never even seen healthy food, digested the game with ease. Super Ding consumed Spot’s Eddy.

The visitors then piled on the pressure with Grant and Stefan polishing off the singles in style. Still hungry, Pita went on to win both doubles and washed it all down with the beer leg for a satisfying and tasty 0-7.

Black Pearl hosted arch-rivals Future Bar in Monday’s grudge match. Bang brought the fight to Future with an easy win over Otis. Wayne was way too good for Dai to bring the scores level. Grega, the pool league’s fading star, was conspicuous by his absence for Black Pearl. Many suspect it was fear and trepidation that led him to pull out.

It was the brave and courageous Pierre Patoux who stood in. He was up against Future’s Fod who was in a surprisingly good mood and excellent form. Pierre had no chance after failing to pot off the break in the first frame, Fod cleared up in one visit. The second frame saw Pierre put up a little more fight, but Fod was too good.

Next up, captains Dave and Barry took to the arena. In the first frame, with one ball left each, Barry put Dave on the ropes with a snooker against the rail but Dave countered with a long double to pot his ball and leave himself on the black to win. Perfect pool cue pugilism by Pearl’s Dave led him to clear up the second frame after Barry missed and his beautiful smile reappeared. At 2-2 after the singles, Future Bar took the upper hand and won the remaining legs to take home the spoils, 2-5.

The remaining Division A match was between the bottom two sides, Orange Bar and Tropical Sands. Every leg went to a decider, and the match was finely balanced at 3-3 going into the Beer Leg. Fuzz, recovering from his arm wrestling injury, then led his side to strongarm the beer leg, giving Tropical Sands the 3-4 victory. The all-French Orange Bar were left smelling the foot of the table and now face almost certain demotion.

Division B

It was the top two in action on Monday as Stor Bar hosted a very strong Roses Bar team, with Roses looking to extend their lead at the top of the table. Kaka conquered Philip to give the hosts the advantage, but Roses won the remaining singles legs to give them a 1-3 lead going into the doubles.

Mike and Noom then sealed the win in the first doubles leg. Michy and Ying won their doubles leg for Stor, but Mike led his side in the beer leg to seal a solid 2-5 win before strutting his stuff in the ensuing dance-off.

Black Bull are now closing in on second place after their 0-7 away demolition of Moonlight Bar. Nonny and Tikky were the only Moonlighters to take a frame in what was ultimately a one-sided contest.

In another Division B whitewash, the fabulous, famous, young and handsome trio of Andy, Peter and Terry, along with the slightly less handsome Paul, led Islander B to surprise triumph over Kilt’n Haggis. The Haggis was well and truly stuffed but lots of Limoncello dulled the pain of defeat. Final score 7-0.

White Hart BBQ put in a saucy performance, winning their match against Islander A 6-1. Only JJ managed to score for Islander’s A team, and was seen afterwards sipping a nice cup of tea before heading safely off home to the delight of his mum.

Pink Sheep took on O’s Bar in this battle of the sexes. O’s Bar had won their previous five fixtures and looked to be heading for their sixth win in a row with wins in the first three singles legs. But the turnaround for Pink Sheep began when Aey beat her singles opponent Jim. The girls’ guile and teamwork then came to the fore, with wins in both doubles and the beer leg to give them a fantastic 4-3 victory on the night.

The final fixture of the evening was hosted by Stoned Crab who entertained Baroque Bar. Only John O, who stays top of the individual rankings, could muster any resistance against the beautiful ladies of Baroque who won 1-6.

Text by Barry Craig

For up-to-date information including fixtures, rankings and match scores please visit here (or http://rawai.pl for quick access). Even better, come and watch or join in the fun every Monday.

