Rawai Pool League: An evening of upsets

PHUKET: If week five of the Rawai Pool League teaches one thing it’s that no team is unbeatable. Whether is it Division A or B, upsets happen every week in the RPL.

Pool
By The Phuket News

Saturday 30 March 2019, 11:15AM

White Hart’s Paul takes his shot in a game his team will want to put behind them.

Division B standings

Division A standings

This week’s coverage starts with a fixture that has provided many close outcomes over the past few seasons. When you pair two teams who have won the RPL more than any other you’re likely to get a good match. And so it was when Pita Bar hosted White Hart. Remarkably, the singles all went in favour of the homeside, and Pita Bar raced to an unassailable 4-0 lead. White Hart were fielding a new lineup for this match, but Pita were peerless in their performance and added to their tally the first doubles game. White Hart did mount a late comeback to pull the scoreline back somewhat, but the final score on the night 5-2 to Pita.

A short stroll up Viset Road a top-of-the-table clash was played between Black Pearl and Black Sheep. With both teams unbeaten this season, only one side would retain that run. The first game featured the two bar owners with Dave taking on Riky. That game ended 2-1 in what was a very close battle, but Black Sheep then went on a tear, winning the next five games without conceding a single frame. Black Pearl bounced back winning a consolation Beer Leg, leaving the score 2-5 to Black Sheep.

Own on Rawai Beach front, Freedom Bar welcomed the ladies from Pink Sheep.

The girls, still on the lookout for their first win, would have a tough task given that Freedom play on a ¾-size snooker table. The singles games were an even-keeled affair, going back and forth with each team winning alternately. In the doubles Freedom Bar moved up a gear and went on to secure both games and victory on the night. The dejected girls couldn’t claw back the Beer Leg, giving Freedom Bar a solid 5-2 victory.

Heading over to Nai Harn, Shot Bar welcomed Mango Bar. On paper, at least, these sides are evenly matched, but tonight’s game was far from evenly played. The visitors started out well, taking the first singles game. Shot Bar fired back, and in the end, Wayne’s early win would be the visitor’s last tonight. Mango’s Men were missing too many balls, and Shot Bar were more than happy to take advantage. It ended victorious for the home side Shot Bar. Final score 6-1.

White Hart BBQ team were at home this week playing against visiting side Black Bull. Home advantage decided a “no-show” was in order, and guests took all 4 singles games, 3 of which needed a deciding frame. White Hart BBQ did find form, albeit too little too late, managing to win both doubles games and the Beer Leg to leave the final scoreboard reading a more respectable 3-4 scoreline.

Division A’s last game tonight featured two sides promoted from Division B last season. Stor Bar travelled across from Banana complex to play Rose’s Bar at the Laguna complex. The home side started off well, winning the first two singles. Stor Bar’s Mickey then got a point back in the third game. The hosts then took the score to 3-1 up through Kevin’s solid win over Phil. The match was decided in the opening doubles by Mike and Noom. Stor found some belated form to take the remaining games, but a final score of 4-3 probably flattered the visitors tonight.

Division B Matches Go To The Wire

It wasn’t only the top Division providing thrills this week. Half of Division B’s matches were decided in the Beer Leg, and we start off with newcomers Diligaff who welcomed Moonlight from Rawai Beach. The home side started out well, taking the first and second singles games through Rhys and Udo. Moonlight’s Claudio and Nonny then leveled the scores at 2-2 with strong wins in the remaining singles. Standing out was the 2-0 score lines across all singles. In the doubles it was again honours shared leaving both sides neck and neck going to the Beer Leg decider. It would come as no surprise that a deciding frame would come to pass, and in the end Diligaff won the Beer Leg 2-1 and the match 4-3 for a well-earned victory tonight.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

Travelling a stone’s-throw to Nai Harn village, Lulu Bar were taking on Spot Bar. Lulu Bar have come so close to victory this season, only to lose by a whisker, and tonight they opened the match with a near-identical game play that deja-vu must have started to creep into mind. With a 3-0 scoreline to the home side, the fourth singles was all that stood between Lulu and match victory. But yet again it seemed to slip away as Rainier was beaten by Spot’s Paul. Thankfully, the homeside sealed the victory in the first doubles, with Nico and Johnathan beating Richard and Paul. Dao and Mimi pulled back the second doubles for Spot. The Beer Leg went to the homeside, and Lulu end out the match 5-2 victors.

Another hop up Saiyuan, Kilt’n Haggis played at home against Islander A. It wasn’t the home side’s night, with all but Dave losing their singles games. The doubles didn’t provide any respite for Kilt, with both games also won by an Islander A side that are blazing their way through Season 15. The Kilt players did manage to win out the booze leg for consolation, and the final score tonight was 2-5 to Islander A.

Meanwhile, back at homebase Islander B were not to be outdone by their twin side. They welcomed Tropical Sands for a fixture that was sure to provide plenty of entertainment tonight. It didn’t start well for the homeside however, with Terry losing in straight frames to Fuzz. It was simply a speed bump for the homeside. Their manager Mark is aiming both his sides for promotion this season, and his players responded well taking the remaining singles games. They then turned on the style, taking both doubles 2-0 and the all-important Beer Leg in a deciding frame, and finished the match with a hardened 6-1 score on the board.

Coming back over to Wiset Road, Tamarind Bar were playing Happy Jack. Happy Jack have shown some good form so far in their opening RPL season, and a win tonight would continue that form. They started well, with victories in the first two singles games. But Tamarind came back to level the scores going into the doubles. The doubles were shared, again leaving us with a Beer Leg finish. No deciding frame was needed this time round, with the Happy Jack players putting in a strong 0-2 finish to take the beers and the match 3-4.

Our last match this week would again be a Beer Leg decider, with 2 new sides duelling for the team points. Black Panther hosted Cosmo Bar, and the singles went very well for the visitors. In what must have seemed like a slam-dunk, Cosmo bar led 1-3 coming out of the singles. But a fantastic come-back saw the homeside claw back to 3-all after the doubles, paving the way for a climactic result in the Beer Leg. And climax it was for the homeside, who took victory with a 2-0 Beer Leg result, taking the final score to 4-3 in what was definitely the most keenly fought match tonight. Well done Black Panthers.

-Gregg Bremner and Richard Hearne

For more information about the Rawai Pool League visit www.rawai-pool-league.com.

And Facebook Group www.facebook.com/groups/RawaiPoolLeague

 

 

