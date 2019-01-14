PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) announced today (Jan 14) that the water supply will be shut off in parts of Rawai tomorrow (Jan 15).

construction

By The Phuket News

Monday 14 January 2019, 07:09PM

The water supply will be shut off from 10am until works are completed on mains supply pipes near the at Highways Department Rawai Subdistrict Office on Wiset Rd, near Soi Mangosteen.

Affected areas include Sai Yuan Rd and Nai Harn, the PWA said in their announcement.

“Please collect any water you require. It is expected that the water may have some discolouration after the repairs.

“We will complete the works as soon as possible. We apologise for an inconvenience,” the PWA statement said.

For more information, call the PWA at 076-319173, 082-7901634 or the PWA hotline 1662.