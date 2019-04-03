PHUKET: Rawai Municipality has begun offering free emergency water for residents suffering from reduced pressure in the mains water supply, which has left many households without running water.

weatherdisastersnatural-resources

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 3 April 2019, 04:25PM

Rawai Municipality has begun providing free emergency water for homes left dry from the water restriction measures. Image: Rawai Municipality

Rawai Municipality officials confirmed to The Phuket News that the council started providing the free water last Friday (Mar 29).

The water-relief campaign has been officially set to continue until May 31, by which time the annual rains brought on by the southwest monsoon winds are expected to have arrived, explained Pannee Raknai, who serves as the Rawai Municipality Chief Administrative Officer (Palad).

“Rawai Municipality has begin rolling out free emergency water supply to residents in Rawai,” Ms Pannee said.

“People without water can ask for help by calling the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) office at Rawai Municipality on 076-613800. They will be available every day,” she said.

“Alternatively, people can apply in person at the Rawai Municipality office,” Ms Pannee added.

“We will deliver the water to the resident’s home,” she said.