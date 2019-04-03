Rawai Municipality officials confirmed to The Phuket News that the council started providing the free water last Friday (Mar 29).
The water-relief campaign has been officially set to continue until May 31, by which time the annual rains brought on by the southwest monsoon winds are expected to have arrived, explained Pannee Raknai, who serves as the Rawai Municipality Chief Administrative Officer (Palad).
“Rawai Municipality has begin rolling out free emergency water supply to residents in Rawai,” Ms Pannee said.
“People without water can ask for help by calling the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) office at Rawai Municipality on 076-613800. They will be available every day,” she said.
“Alternatively, people can apply in person at the Rawai Municipality office,” Ms Pannee added.
“We will deliver the water to the resident’s home,” she said.
