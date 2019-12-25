THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Rawai Mayor clarifies response to claims that missing kayak couple hiding in Phuket

Rawai Mayor clarifies response to claims that missing kayak couple hiding in Phuket

PHUKET: Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos held a press conference today (Dec 25) to clarify what has been done in response to claims that Polish tourist Mateusz Juszkiewicz, 26, and Thai national Werakan Siriprakon, 23, from Nakhon Sawan, who were last seen on a rented kayak off Yanui Beach on Dec 7, have been seen hiding in the southern end of Phuket.

tourismmilitarySafety
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 25 December 2019, 01:55PM

Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos at the press conference today (Dec 25). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos at the press conference today (Dec 25). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The conference was called in response to claims by Ms Werakan’s mother, Chudarasa Siriprakon, that reports of a foreign couple matching their description were seen camping in a tent near Promthep Cape, Phuket’s southernmost point.

The couple seen reportedly had a kayak matching the description of the one that Mr Juszkiewicz and Ms Werakan were last seen using, Ms Chudarasa said in reporting the alleged sighting to Chalong Police during the search for the missing couple, which was “scaled down” last Friday. (See story here.)

Mayor Aroon today said that rumours had been circulating among local residents in Rawai that a couple who looked like Mr Juszkiewicz and Ms Werakan were seen camping with a tent near Bamboo Cape about one kilometer from where they were last seen, about 500 metres from Promthep Cape.

The rumours said the foreign man and Thai woman acted suspiciously, refusing to meet and speak with local people, and that the couple were sleeping in a field tent in forest near the beach with a hammock tied to a pipe and they had one orange boat, Mayor Aroon explained.

“People also said that the couple had a lot of chopped wood beside their tent, which is unusual for tourists,” he added.

“On hearing about this, I ordered Rawai Municipality officials to investigate the claims, but the officers investigating the claims found no trace of the couple reported as seen in the area,” Mayor Aroon said.

“They found a hammock and a tent, but the officers did not check inside the tent,” he added.

However, Mayor Aroon did not explain whether the officers shouted out for a response or even check the area to see if any persons were in the immediate vicinity.

Yet, Mayor Aroon noted, “When this news spread, it caused great skepticism among the villagers. Tourist Police and Chalong Police investigators are checking CCTV footage throughout the area to see if they can find anyone matching the description of the missing couple. This is to clear any doubt about the reports.

“At this time, no one knows where the missing people are. We have not found any bodies, not a paddle, not the boat and not even a life jacket,” he said.

However, Mayor Aroon admitted, “This is a very strange case for people lost on the sea.”

Mayor Aroon added Rawai Municipality held a meeting with Tourist Police Region 3 Commander Maj Gen Krissak Songmoonnak and the rental kayak operators involved in the case to discuss measures to avoid any future disappearances of tourists who rent kayaks to enjoy paddling by themselves unsupervised.

“This includes making sure clear instructions are given, making sure all people renting kayaks wear life jackets and having the people renting the kayaks sign a form confirm they understand what they are doing,” he said.

“This is needed in order to restore tourists’ confidence that renting kayaks is safe and to help make sure this does not happen again. Tourists’ safety is vital,” Mayor Aroon added.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Plastic microbead ban? Mayor sentenced to death! Street food festivals! || December 25
Chinese tourist sentenced to life for killing wife at Phuket resort
Kata Rocks Superyacht Rendezvous inspires leaders in ocean conservation
SalamAir launches direct flights between Muscat and Phuket
Bengal tiger returns for its killed prey in Mae Wong National Park
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Hero stops suicidal bid! Elephant Santa delivers gifts? Partial solar eclipse? || December 24
Rewards offered for finding missing kayak couple
Phuket readies for five-day New Year holiday
British man found dead after freak fall, left wedged between water pump and house
Judgement day 'next month' for FFP
Songkran festival set to make world heritage splash
Korat health office busts rumour of killer 'widow's ghost'
Partial solar eclipse across Thailand on Boxing Day
Body of French tourist found beside motorbike along Phuket coastal road
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Park chief charged with premeditated murder! Jailbroken phones to be banned? || December 23

 

Phuket community
Phuket readies for five-day New Year holiday

Wow, a shocking 5 day breach of National Security! 5 Days not possible to report with TM30 form! Acc...(Read More)

Body of missing tour boat crewman found

Reading how many boats, surface searchers, divers, etc were not finding the boy on Wednesday, Thursd...(Read More)

Rewards offered for finding missing kayak couple

Ir there any news about the kayak rental firm, their absence of safety precautions? ( sending a gui...(Read More)

Rewards offered for finding missing kayak couple

Wish the family success with the professional investigation/search of their hired detective, backed ...(Read More)

Rewards offered for finding missing kayak couple

I wounder whats really behind this story? Kind of fishy!...(Read More)

British man found dead after freak fall, left wedged between water pump and house

WHat an out rageous comment by Lt Watcharin- i knew this individual very well and to disparage him ...(Read More)

Partial solar eclipse across Thailand on Boxing Day

yes, we will see a partial solar eclipse in Phuket, but Singapore will not experience a Total SolarE...(Read More)

Search for missing kayak couple scaled down to ‘normal work duties’, as families begin their own efforts

That kayak disaster, quite strange. Foreigners not familiar with local sea conditions, the kayak ren...(Read More)

Experts fret about overuse of antibiotics

If you are worried about the price of amoxicillin, then go to supercheap near the bus station, you c...(Read More)

Partial solar eclipse across Thailand on Boxing Day

This is not correct. It is not a Total Eclipse this year, it is more accurately called an Annular Ec...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Thailand Yacht Show
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
La Boucherie
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
JW Marriott Phuket
Diamond Resort Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 