Rawai Mayor asks Phuket Governor permission to close Nai Harn Beach

PHUKET: Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos has confirmed to The Phuket News that he has not closed Nai Harn Beach. However, he has requested permission from the Phuket Governor to do so.

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Friday 27 March 2020, 11:41PM

The notice posted by Rawai Municipality earlier this evening (Mar 27). Image: Rawai Municipality / Facebook

The news follows a notice posted by Rawai Municipality late this afternoon (Mar 27) announcing that the public areas at Promthep Cape, Nai Harn Lake, Rawai Pier, the municipal football field and the Windmill Viewpoint be closed to the public from 6pm today (Mar 27) to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coonavirus. Despite some reports online, the notice did not mention Nai Harn Beach, Yanui Beach or Ao Sane. (See notice here.) “I have sent a formal request to Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana to close Nai Harn Beach, Yanui and Ao Sane to the public,” Mayor Aroon told The Phuket News. “The request is under consideration,” he said. “The beach is a public place where people always gather together. I worry about the risk of spreading the disease, and it is a risk for lifeguards here,” Mayor Aroon added. “We need the Phuket Governor to agree to my request. We will know his decision soon,” he said.