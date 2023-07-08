Zonezi Properties
Rawai hosts national rowing competition

ROWING: An official ceremony to mark the 2023 Thailand Rowing Championship was held yesterday (July 7) as participants from all over the country compete for the King’s Cup in a variety of water sports specific disciplines.

Water-Sports
By The Phuket News

Saturday 8 July 2023 02:08 PM

The competition, under the auspice of His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen, sees over 850 athletes and staff from 36 clubs nationwide taking part between July 5-9 at the Lake in Nai Harn public park in Rawai.

The competition is being sponsored and organised by Rawai Municipality, the Rowing Sports Association of Thailand and the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT).

Seven separate disciplines are being contested throughout the duration of the competition, including: stand up paddle board; international outrigger; rowing; smooth water slalom; canoe polo; canoe/kyak; and long boat contests comprising 10 oarsmen and 5 oarsmen.

Yesterday’s ceremony was overseen by Thammawat Wongcharoenyot, President of the Phuket Sports Association, who was joined by Damrong Chaisena, Director of the Phuket Sports Authority of Thailand Office; Ratchadaphon Oin, Director of the Tourism and Sports Phuket office; Warin Khaothong, Secretary General of Phuket Sports Association; Pricha Chennarong, Deputy Governor of Rawai Subdistrict Municipality; Danai Sunantarod, Vice Governor of Phuket; Somsak Prangthong, Executive Director of Social Affairs at EGAT; Admiral Chainarong Charoenrak, President of the Rowing Association of Thailand, in addition to other government representatives and participating athletes.

It is hoped that the competition can help continue to promote the sport of rowing while encouraging youngsters to take up the sport to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Additional benefits include a boost to local tourism, the organisers explained.

