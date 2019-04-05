PHUKET: Rawai Municipality firefighters are calling for people to be careful about wildfires amid the dry conditions in the southern part of the island after a small fire was contained at Phromthep Cape on Wednesday (Apr 3).

weatherSafety

By Waranya Prompinpiras

Friday 5 April 2019, 11:36AM

Firefighters contained a small wildfire near the windmill at Phromthep Cape on Wednesday (Apr 3). Photo: DDPM-Rawai

Firefighters contained a small wildfire near the windmill at Phromthep Cape on Wednesday (Apr 3). Photo: DDPM-Rawai

Firefighters contained a small wildfire near the windmill at Phromthep Cape on Wednesday (Apr 3). Photo: DDPM-Rawai

Firefighters contained a small wildfire near the windmill at Phromthep Cape on Wednesday (Apr 3). Photo: DDPM-Rawai

Firefighters contained a small wildfire near the windmill at Phromthep Cape on Wednesday (Apr 3). Photo: DDPM-Rawai

Firefighters contained a small wildfire near the windmill at Phromthep Cape on Wednesday (Apr 3). Photo: DDPM-Rawai

Preecha Jennarong, Rawai Municipality Chief Administrative Officer (Palad), told The Phuket News that firefighters were called to the scene of the fire, near the windmill, at 2:38pm.

Many firefighters were dispatched as a precaution, but were able to put out the fire in about 10 minutes, he said.

“We believe the fire was started by someone dropping a cigarette by the side of road,” he added.

“Even though it was a small fire, we must be concerned about it. Many tourists drive through this area, and the conditions are very dry. Grass will easily catch fire, especially grass near the road,” Mr Preecha explained.

“We have also issued a ban on burning trash in the area,” he added.

“I want to tell both local people and tourists to be careful. People must not throw their cigarette butts on the grass,” Mr Preecha said.

“Rawai Municipality Fire Department is ready 24 hours. If you see a fire in Rawai, report it by calling us directly at 076-613800," Mr Preecha said.