Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Rawai checkpoint nabs curfew breakers, meth pills

Rawai checkpoint nabs curfew breakers, meth pills

PHUKET: Officers stationed at a checkpoint in Rawai have reported arresting nine people last night for breaking the nationwide curfew from 10pm to 4am. One of the persons arrested was found carrying ya bah (methamphetamine) pills.

COVID-19Coronavirusdrugscrimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 6 April 2020, 11:05AM

Nine people in Rawai were arrested overnight for breaking the curfew. Photo: Chalong Police

Nine people in Rawai were arrested overnight for breaking the curfew. Photo: Chalong Police

Nine people in Rawai were arrested overnight for breaking the curfew. Photo: Chalong Police

Nine people in Rawai were arrested overnight for breaking the curfew. Photo: Chalong Police

The nine arrested at Chalong Police Station. Photo: Chalong Police

The nine arrested at Chalong Police Station. Photo: Chalong Police

« »

The report noted that at 00.05am today (Apr 6) a checkpoint was set up on Wiset Rd in front of the sea gypsy village near the Rawai beachfront

During their shift overnight, Chalong Police along with defense volunteers and other officials stationed at the checkpoint arrested nine persons for breaking the curfew, the report noted.

Of the nine, one person was found in possession of six ya bah (methamphetamine) pills.

All offenders admitted to breaking the law and were taken to Chalong Police station and charged accordingly, the report concluded.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

COVID-19 may have contributed to Hungarian tourist’s death, says doctor
Phuket officials announce just four ‘new’ cases of COVID, total hits 123
Governor exempts five hotels to receive new guests
Thailand logs 51 new coronavirus cases, 3 more deaths
Phuket Governor orders ’shut down’ for Karon, Rawai
UK PM in hospital as queen says united effort will defeat virus
Tiger tests positive for coronavirus at Bronx Zoo
Immigration Bureau pursues visa relief for foreigners
COVID-19 rates showing signs of decline as 102 cases found
Four safe after boat swamped in storm
French tourists arrested for hookah party in Kamala
Scared but desperate, Thai sex workers forced to the street
Six members of same family among 10 new COVID cases in Phuket, total hits 119
Spain extends lockdown, Tokyo cases increase, Sweden fears ‘thousands’ of deaths
Roundup of airport escapees begins

 

Phuket community
French tourists arrested for hookah party in Kamala

Kurt,people are advised to stay home.Therefore nobody should visit you for a "High Tea".Th...(Read More)

Phuket Governor orders ’shut down’ for Karon, Rawai

Easy enough to double check but my understanding (and I live in Rawai is that the Karon checkpoint i...(Read More)

Immigration Bureau pursues visa relief for foreigners

@Foot. No ! No changes for Non-O retirement visas !...(Read More)

French tourists arrested for hookah party in Kamala

Funny,none of those commenting here (except K } gave his opinion on the drug pool party involving pe...(Read More)

Immigration Bureau pursues visa relief for foreigners

I have a business visa that requires an exit & return at 90 days What is happening with those ...(Read More)

French tourists arrested for hookah party in Kamala

@Kurt for your "high tea " gatherings .FYI the advice in the UK is Public gatherings of mo...(Read More)

COVID-19 rates showing signs of decline as 102 cases found

@ CaptainJack, mathematically you are 100% right. But it is now the global fear of becoming a viru...(Read More)

Immigration Bureau pursues visa relief for foreigners

@Foot. No, Immigration Dept notified that 1 year retirement extensions continue as usual. Were face...(Read More)

Phuket Governor orders ’shut down’ for Karon, Rawai

@DFPhuket, just try out at checkpoint. Show house document.They will understand you groceries needs....(Read More)

COVID-19 rates showing signs of decline as 102 cases found

In 3 months a country of 70 million people (who don't seem to be able to social distance) has su...(Read More)

 

BB and B
CMI - Thailand
UWC Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
Pavilions Home Video
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
Thanyapura Health 360
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket

 