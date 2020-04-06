Rawai checkpoint nabs curfew breakers, meth pills

PHUKET: Officers stationed at a checkpoint in Rawai have reported arresting nine people last night for breaking the nationwide curfew from 10pm to 4am. One of the persons arrested was found carrying ya bah (methamphetamine) pills.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 6 April 2020, 11:05AM

Nine people in Rawai were arrested overnight for breaking the curfew. Photo: Chalong Police

The report noted that at 00.05am today (Apr 6) a checkpoint was set up on Wiset Rd in front of the sea gypsy village near the Rawai beachfront

During their shift overnight, Chalong Police along with defense volunteers and other officials stationed at the checkpoint arrested nine persons for breaking the curfew, the report noted.

Of the nine, one person was found in possession of six ya bah (methamphetamine) pills.

All offenders admitted to breaking the law and were taken to Chalong Police station and charged accordingly, the report concluded.