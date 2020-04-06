The report noted that at 00.05am today (Apr 6) a checkpoint was set up on Wiset Rd in front of the sea gypsy village near the Rawai beachfront
During their shift overnight, Chalong Police along with defense volunteers and other officials stationed at the checkpoint arrested nine persons for breaking the curfew, the report noted.
Of the nine, one person was found in possession of six ya bah (methamphetamine) pills.
All offenders admitted to breaking the law and were taken to Chalong Police station and charged accordingly, the report concluded.
