Rawai beach speedboat refueller arrested, but refuelling continues incognito

PHUKET: One person has being arrested for illegally refuelling tour speedboats directly from the Rawai beach road, The Phuket News was told today (Nov 20).

By Tavee Adam

Tuesday 20 November 2018, 07:51PM

Despite one man already arrested, operators are now using a traditional Phuket ‘songtaew’ bus to haul drums of fuel to Rawai Beach to continue refuelling speedboats at the popular tourist beachfront. Photo: Supplied

However, the news comes as operators turn to using a traditional Phuket ‘songtaew’ bus to haul drums of fuel to the tourist beachfront to continue the practice.

Phuket Energy Ministry office Chief Wirot Damkong confirmed to The Phuket News this afternoon that one person has been arrested for illegally refuelling on the Rawai beachfront earlier this month. (See story here.)

That arrest followed the same truck being caught on camera refuelling speedboats on the public beachfront in May this year. (See story here.)

KRSR

Mr Wirot confirmed by phone today that the driver of the fuel truck photographed carrying out the refuelling on Nov 6 has been arrested by police.

However, he added, “I am not ready to give information out on this right now as I am away (off Phuket) at a conference. I will release the details properly when I get back.”

Regarding the latest refuelling from drums in the back of a songtaew, caught on camera both yesterday morning and this morning, Mr Wirot said, “I will have to look into this again after I came back.”

 

 

Kurt | 21 November 2018 - 10:06:05 

Is it not very strange that to stop refueling boats at Rawai beach only hangs on present on Phuket of mr Wirot? No competent staff on Phuket to handle this simple matter? Thailand 0.4
And: Is beach refueling that way allowed or not? If not, refuelers break the law, and the RTP has to arrest them ( of course RTP than has come out of police stations for that)

Timothy | 21 November 2018 - 08:37:09 

How about arrest the owner of the fuel delivery truck? How about arresting the boat owners who re-fuel illegally. No, arrest some poor guy just doing what he told by his boss.

vegasbaby | 20 November 2018 - 20:28:01 

Easy to arrest the "driver"...how about the arresting the person who actually paid for the fuel or the owners of the tour boats?  That might resolve the problem and expose the corruption.

