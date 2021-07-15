Rawai bars encouraged to reopen as restaurants

PHUKET: In a move to reinvigorate local entertainment venues that have been left decimated by COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos has urged bar operators to reopen their venues as restaurants.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 15 July 2021, 04:25PM

Bars, pubs and entertaiment venues have felt the full brunt of the pandemic and the ensuing restrictions enforced by central and provincial government, leaving many either temporarily shuttered or completely out of business.

Mayor Aroon revealed to The Phuket News Thai-language sister newspaper Khao Phuket today (July 15) that a meeting between him, Muang District Chief Somprat Prabsongkham and selected bar operators at the office of Rawai Municipality yesterday sought solutions to help the business owners.

“The measure decided upon to help bar or pub operators is that they can open their venues to serve foods like restaurants,” Mayor Aroon said.

“However, there will be conditions,” he added.

“Social distancing will have to be respected, for example. Staff will not be permitted to sit with customers and no more than four people will be allowed at a table at any one time.

“The tables must be adequately spaced apart and hand sanitiser gels must be made available throughout the venue.

“Additionally, all coloured disco lights must be changed to normal lighting.

“Venue owners must enforce these measures and remind customers and staff to follow the control measures strictly at all time,” he concluded.