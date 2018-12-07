Raw Movement is the Key to Vitality @ Outrigger Laguna Phuket

Start From: Saturday 12 January 2019, 07:00AM to Saturday 12 January 2019, 08:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

We want you to come and join us for a dynamic action packed experience. An experience like no other that will leave you looking and feeling your best. Looking and feeling your best won't happen by chance or by luck. It requires ACTION! 7am Running HIIT session - Healthy Breakfast - Master Class 1 - Bullet Proofing Your Body by Thomas Enbert - Morning Coffee Break - Master Class 2 - You are what you eat - by Craig Burton - Lunch - Master Class 3 - The Mind Game by Darren Scherbain - Afternoon Coffee Break - Master Class 4 - Strength Training by Rob Morgan - Beach Fitness Activity - Beachfront Dinner with three hour beverage package.