Ratsada readies for Children’s Day

Ratsada readies for Children’s Day

PHUKET: Ratsada Municipality is already making its preparations to hold events to celebrate Children’s Day, to be commemorated throughout the country on Jan 14.

culture
By The Phuket News

Thursday 5 January 2023, 10:49AM

Photo: Ratsada Municipality

The annual event is held in Thailand on the second Saturday of January each year to honour children and place focus on their health, well being, opportunities for the future and their happiness, Ratsada Mayor Nakarin Yosaengrat said yesterday (Jan 4).

Mr Nakarin’s comments came at a meeting held at Ratsada Municipality specifically to organise events to commemorate the special day, joined by Ratsada Deputy Mayor Phawat Supasuwan and heads of local government offices and agencies.

“The purpose of Children’s Day events is to encourage people from all sectors to be aware of and give importance to children and youths, to encourage them to adhere to the main institutions of the nation, that is, of the country, religion and monarchy, along with teaching children to know their duties in practicing good discipline, and to promote the development of children and youths to grow into quality adults,” Mayor Nakarin said.

Ratsada Municipality will be collaborating with Phuket Rajabhat University to hold major events on the day, Mr Nakarin said.

The National Children’s Day events in Ratsada will be held at Phuket Rajabhat University, north of Phuket Town, from 8am to midday.

HeadStart International School Phuket

There will be stage performances, a ‘Thai Language Conservation’ exhibition, and awards and prizes for outstanding students, he said.

There will also be games and activities with many prizes to be won, and free food and drinks for the kids, Mr Nakarin added.

“There will also be an ‘E-Sport’ competition, which is considered a very hot sport among children and youths,” he said.

Youngsters in Ratsada can apply to enter the competition at Baan Kuku School, Baan Thungkha Bunyakajon Pracha Volunteer School and Koh Siray School, he noted.

“For more information, please contact the Division of Education. Ratsada Municipality at 076-525779-85 ext. 304, 306,” Mr Nakarin said.

