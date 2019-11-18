Ratchanok stumbles in Hong Kong Open final

HONG KONG: Ratchanok Intanon missed a chance to capture the title in the Hong Kong Open final on Sunday (Nov 17) after a defeat to rival Chen Yufei.

By Bangkok Post

Monday 18 November 2019, 09:22AM

Ratchanok Intanon falls to Chen Yufei in the Hong Kong final on Sunday (Nov 17) in Hong Kong. Photo: Bangkok Post / file

The Thai fifth seed lost 18-21, 21-13, 13-21 to the Chinese third seed in their 13th meeting. The Thai star won only twice in the match-up with the Chinese. Ratchanok beat Akane Yamaguchi of Japan 21-23, 21-15, 21-12 on Saturday on her way to the final in Hong Kong. Pattama Leeswadtrakul said after the match that Ratchanok might have run out of energy after playing three games on Saturday and again on Sunday. The president of the Badminton Association of Thailand also credited Yufei for her top form that earned her to six titles this year. Khunying Pattama also praised the Thai shuttler for determination to the fight, although her effort came short. Read original story here.