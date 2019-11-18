THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Ratchanok stumbles in Hong Kong Open final

Ratchanok stumbles in Hong Kong Open final

HONG KONG: Ratchanok Intanon missed a chance to capture the title in the Hong Kong Open final on Sunday (Nov 17) after a defeat to rival Chen Yufei.

Badminton
By Bangkok Post

Monday 18 November 2019, 09:22AM

Ratchanok Intanon falls to Chen Yufei in the Hong Kong final on Sunday (Nov 17) in Hong Kong. Photo: Bangkok Post / file

Ratchanok Intanon falls to Chen Yufei in the Hong Kong final on Sunday (Nov 17) in Hong Kong. Photo: Bangkok Post / file

The Thai fifth seed lost 18-21, 21-13, 13-21 to the Chinese third seed in their 13th meeting. The Thai star won only twice in the match-up with the Chinese.

Ratchanok beat Akane Yamaguchi of Japan 21-23, 21-15, 21-12 on Saturday on her way to the final in Hong Kong.

Pattama Leeswadtrakul said after the match that Ratchanok might have run out of energy after playing three games on Saturday and again on Sunday. The president of the Badminton Association of Thailand also credited Yufei for her top form that earned her to six titles this year.

Naka Yai Island Beach House

Khunying Pattama also praised the Thai shuttler for determination to the fight, although her effort came short.

 

Read original story here.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Verstappen best in bizarre Brazil
Verstappen controls pole at Brazilian GP Qualifying
Laguna Phuket Triathlon to see clash of multiple champions
A competitive month for anglers
Tigers tame War Elephants in World Cup qualifier
Emotions got the better of me, says dropped Sterling
Alex Albon confirmed at Red Bull Racing for 2020
Saudi Arabia to host January Spanish Super Cup
Rally Australia cancelled because of raging bushfires
Gatland says no to All Blacks top job
Federer faces early ATP Finals exit after Thiem defeat, Djokovic cruises
Liverpool beat Man City to boost hopes of historic title triumph
Laguna Golf Phuket, Banyan Tree shine at World Golf Awards
Thai preparations for SEA Games kick off
Here's Every Thai Golfer Qualified For The PGA Tour

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: This cannot be tolerated

Children used to sell flowers is a common sight in many towns throughout many towns in Thailand. I&#...(Read More)

Royal rainmakers halt Phuket cloud-seeding operations

Of course they take credit, for making it rain, but there's no eay to prove it.... me thinks it ...(Read More)

Phuket Property Guide: Bungalows and villas

It is NEVER safe to purchase anything in thailand because Thai judiciary cannot protect you against ...(Read More)

Thai resort prices starting to squeeze Europeans

...specially for children. Many foreigners, previous repeaters. turn their back to Thailand. It...(Read More)

Thai resort prices starting to squeeze Europeans

Well, marketing, with a international scope is not what thai do. It is all,...'this is the way w...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: This cannot be tolerated

It is time Phuket gets a statue showing that children in torn, dirty clothes selling things late ev...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: This cannot be tolerated

Great piece of Opinion! Doesn't need any comment. Phuket top Officials should bow their heads i...(Read More)

Man found dead in smoke-filled pickup, wife believes depression led to suicide

Strange. Why the woman didn't pull husband out of the car and tried CPR until rescue workers arr...(Read More)

Army hunts Yala checkpoint attackers

Intelligence of the 4th Army failed terrible ( Or?). ...."This village never before considerat...(Read More)

Krathong girl makes thousands on floats

All these thai rubber laws, pfff. Thai use any law if it is convenient ( read: when it is profitabl...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
Thanyapura Football
JW Marriott Phuket
Phuket Sportfishing Tournament 2019
MYLANDS
HeadStart International School Phuket
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
La Boucherie
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
The Sunday Brunch Club
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show