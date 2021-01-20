Kata Rocks
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Ratchanok smashes idol Nehwal

Ratchanok smashes idol Nehwal

BADMINTON: Home hopes Ratchanok Intanon and mixed doubles pair Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai got off to winning starts at the Toyota Thailand Open yesterday (Jan 19).

Badminton
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 20 January 2021, 10:23AM

Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon in action against India’s Saina Nehwal at Muang Thong Thani yesterday (Jan 19). Photo: Bangkok Post.

Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon in action against India’s Saina Nehwal at Muang Thong Thani yesterday (Jan 19). Photo: Bangkok Post.

In a battle of two former top-ranked players, fourth seed Ratchanok comfortably beat India’s Saina Nehwal 21-17, 21-8 in just 32 minutes in the women’s singles first round at Impact Arena, Muang Thong Thani.

“In the beginning, I felt there was a bit of pressure on me. I’ve played Saina before and lost a few times and so I’ve learnt from those experiences,” said Ratchanok.

“Saina is one of the players I try to copy. She’s fast and has good fighting spirit inside her. I think I was able to play how I wanted today.”

The 25-year-old will next face Sung Ji-Hyun of South Korea.

Ratchanok is trying to bounce back from her disappointing run at last week’s Yonex Thailand Open where she crashed out in the quarter-finals.

In another Thai v Indian match in the US$1 million (B30mn) tournament, local star Busanan Ongbamrungphan was beaten by sixth seed Pusarla V Sindhu 21-17, 21-13.

“It was a good game and I’m very, very happy. This win was very important for me in this tournament because at last week’s tournament, I went out in the first round. So this win today was important, because even though in the first game it was tight, I didn’t want to make it easy,” said Sindhu.

Top seed Tai Tzu-ying had few problems in her 21-16, 21-11 win over Thailand’s Supanida Katethong.

“I had a day off yesterday, so I think because of that I was okay on court today. I am feeling a little better than last week,” said the Taiwanese, who lost to Spain’s Carolina Marin in the final of the Yonex Thailand Open.

Eighth-seeded Michelle Li of Canada defeated Hong Kong’s Cheung Ngan Yi 21-16, 16-21, 21-19.

The Toyota Thailand Open is the second of three tournaments in the Asian leg in Bangkok after last week’s Yonex Thailand Open.

The 2020 season will conclude at next week’s $1.5 million HSBC BWF World Tour Finals.

Internal - Phuket Live Radio 89.5

The Asian leg is being held at Muang Thong’s Impact Arena without spectators and under strict COVID-19 protocols.

In the mixed doubles first round yesterday, top seeds Dechapol and Sapsiree, Thailand’s only champions last week, defeated Dutch duo Robin Tabeling and Selena Piek 21-14, 21-19.

“Overall, it was okay,” Sapsiree said.

“In the second game, we made some mistakes and lost a bit of focus but we stepped up and fought back to seal the win.”

Dechapol added: “The speed of the shuttle was different today and we had to adapt to that and we were able to do that quickly because we played in the same venue as last week.”

In the men’s singles first round, third seed Anders Antonsen breezed past Thailand’s Tanonqsak Saensomboonsuk 21-8, 21-8.

“I was focused throughout the match and the days leading up the match too - way more focused than last week. I played a solid game, and whatever he [Tanongsak] tried to do, I had an answer for it,” said the Dane.

India’s Sameer Verma stunned eighth seed Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia 18-21, 27-25, 21-19.

He came from 17-6 down in the second game to take a place in the second round.

“In the second game my ankle was hurting a bit,” Verma said. “It was all about my mind. I think this will give me confidence for the rest of the tournament.”

The event ends on Sunday.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Asia snatch victory in series thriller at the ACG
Tough openers for Thai singles stars
Man Utd stay top after Liverpool draw, Man City up to second
Doubles title a bright spot for Thais
‘Flying’ yachts flail in America’s Cup challenge
Ratchanok falls to quarter-final defeat
Man United face title test in Liverpool showdown
28th Laguna Phuket Triathlon’s Date Announced
Ratchanok leads Thai trio into last 8
The Way Of The Dojo
Cool Ratchanok breezes through
Benyapa gives mighty Tai a big scare
Rest of World level series against Asia at ACG
Four badminton players test positive for COVID at Thailand Open
F1 planning on postponing Australian and Chinese GPs

 

Phuket community
87 years in jail for lese majeste sets new record

The law was suspended for almost 2 years on request of His majesty the King.. Why this law has been ...(Read More)

Officials accused in encroachment of protected Phuket forest

@ Galong, 'How much trouble is it to patrol Phuket'? Good question! Probably that is not i...(Read More)

Man killed in motorbike, truck collision in Pa Khlok

Another U turn point accident Another needless death. Condolences to the family of the motorcyclis...(Read More)

Government buys 35m more AstraZeneca doses

@kjw001. The vaccines are not yet on Phuket. After arrival, Officialdom will start to think further...(Read More)

Officials accused in encroachment of protected Phuket forest

I have been here 11 years and in that time there has been constant development inside Sirinat Nation...(Read More)

Phuket Town bar gets hit with triple charge after inspection

Seen the photos, this is not a temporarily hided cheap place. Must be well known by Phuket Town auth...(Read More)

Phuket Town bar gets hit with triple charge after inspection

How long is this Town Bar already existing with, of course, the knowledge and under the eyes of Phuk...(Read More)

Officials accused in encroachment of protected Phuket forest

It seems many 'Big Men' cause a lot of damage to the beauty, flora and fauna of Phuket islan...(Read More)

Officials accused in encroachment of protected Phuket forest

A large section of forest on the hills above Naiharn/Sai Yuan has also been cut and burnt recently. ...(Read More)

Officials accused in encroachment of protected Phuket forest

Galong, I agree with you. Those useless "officials" don't even notice huge resorts bei...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Thanyapura
Thai Residential
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
Property in Phuket
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Property
Benihana Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Dan About Thailand
Art-Tec Design
Dewa Phuket Resort
UWC Thailand
CMI - Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/
HeadStart International School Phuket

 