Ratchanok progresses to last 8 at Games

Sport >> Thailand

Phuket

World Ratchanok progresses to last 8 at Games

OLYMPICS: Ratchanok Intanon beat Indonesian Gregoria Mariska Tunjung 21-12, 21-19 today (July 29) to make it to the last eight of the Tokyo Games.

BadmintonOlympics

By Bangkok Post

Thursday 29 July 2021, 11:03AM

Ratchanok will meet World No. 1 Tai Tzu Ying of Taiwan in the next round. Photo: AFP

The World No. 6 took 39 minutes to win the contest at the Musashino Forest Sport Plaza in Tokyo that earned a spot in the last eight. The victory gave Ratchanok, nicknamed May, eight consecutive wins over the World No. 23. She will meet World No. 1 Tai Tzu Ying of Taiwan in the next round. World No.13 Busanan “Cream” Ongbamrungphan ended her quest for a medal today, losing 15-21, 15-21 to No.8 An Se-Young of South Korea. The Thai fought for 53 minutes but she could not break the stiff defence and decisiveness of the South Korean. Busanan has failed to take a set in their three encounters. Her exit left Ratchanok as the only Thai player still in the contest.