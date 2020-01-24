THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Ratchanok, men’s singles duo save the day

BADMINTON: Ratchanok Intanon, Kunlavut Vitidsarn and Suppanyu Avihingsanon moved into the quarter-finals of the Princess Sirivannavari Thailand Masters 2020 at Indoor Stadium Hua Mark in Bangkok on Thursday (Jan 23).

Badminton
By Bangkok Post

Friday 24 January 2020, 08:45AM

Kunlavut Vitidsarn plays a shot against Soong Joo Ven. Photo: Bangkok Post

Second seed Ratchanok defeated Pai Yu Po of Taiwan 21-13, 21-14 and will meet either Aya Ohori of Japan or Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt of Denmark in the last eight of the women’s singles event.

The fifth-ranked Ratchanok, who defeated Supanida Katethong 21-11, 21-18 in the first round on Wednesday, is hoping to win back-to-back titles after claiming her first of the year at the Indonesia Masters on Sunday.

Kunlavut overcame Soong Joo Ven of Malaysia 21-11, 18-21, 21-10 to set up a meeting with Suppanyu, who rallied to defeat Khosit Phetpradab in an all-Thai clash 19-21, 21-10, 22-20 yesterday.

Kunlavut, 18, made history last year after becoming only the second player ever and the first man to win three successive world junior titles. Ratchanok was the first to achieve the feat.

Apart from Ratchanok, Kunlavut and Suppanyu’s victories, it was not a good day for the local players at the World Tour Super 300 event.

Busanan Ongbamrungphan, Pornpawee Chochuwong and Phittayaporn Chaiwan all bowed out in the women’s singles event.

Busanan fell to Gregoria Tunjung of Indonesia 21-14, 11-21, 10-21, Pornpawee lost to Carolina Marin of Spain 11-21, 9-21 and Phittayaporn crashed out to top seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan 19-21, 10-21.

Women’s doubles champions Puttita Supajirakul and Sapsiree Taerattanachai also bowed out. The Thai pair lost to eighth seeds Li Wenmei and Zheng Yu of China 16-21, 17-21.

Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai also exited the tournament after losing Chang Ye-Na and Kim Hye-Rin of South Korea 21-16, 20-22, 19-21.

In other results, men's third seed Angus Ng Ka Long of Hong Kong defeated Li Shifeng of China 21-15, 23-21, Kenta Nishimoto upset Japanese compatriot Kanta Tsuneyama, the fourth seed, 21-15, 21-15.

 

Read original story here.

