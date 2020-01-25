Kata Rocks
Ratchanok knocked out of Thailand Masters

Ratchanok knocked out of Thailand Masters

BADMINTON: Japan’s Aya Ohori upset hometown favorite Ratchanok Intanon yesterday (Jan 24) to advance to the semi-final of the Princess Sirivannavari Thailand Masters women’s badminton tournament.

Badminton
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 25 January 2020, 10:20AM

apan’s Aya Ohori in action on her way to defeating local favourite Ratchanok Intanon at the Indoor Stadium Huamark yesterday (Jan 24). Photo: Bangkok Post

apan's Aya Ohori in action on her way to defeating local favourite Ratchanok Intanon at the Indoor Stadium Huamark yesterday (Jan 24). Photo: Bangkok Post

The left-handed Ohori, ranked 20th in the world, bounced back from a set down to beat her fifth-ranked Thai opponent 16-21, 21-17, 21-11.

Ohori, 23, will go up against An Se-young of South Korea later today (Jan 25) at the Indoor Stadium Huamark in Bangkok.

Former world champion Carolina Marin, who lost the Indonesia Masters title to Ratchanok, also moved through after dispatching Japan’s Sayaka Takahashi 21-9, 21-16.

The Spaniard will meet top seed and world number three Akane Yamaguchi of Japan today.

In the men’s singles, Hong Kong’s Angus Ng Ka Long battled past Korea’s Heo Kwang-hee in three sets to win 21-16, 13-21, 21-11.

He now faces China’s Shi Yu Qi in the semi-finals today.

But Thai fans can still root for 18-year-old Kunlavut Vitidsarn, who will take on Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto in the other semi-final.

The Thailand Masters is the second competition this month to not feature men’s world number one Kento Momota after the Japanese superstar was injured in a car crash that killed his driver and left him with minor injuries in Kuala Lumpur (see story here).

He is expected to return to action at the All England Championships in March.

Phuket community
Chinese New Year sparks full alert for coronavirus

@K. Good to hear you are in a different time zone now and therefore in a save zone far away from the...(Read More)

Prayut warns ‘Big Joke’ to behave

It seems that 'Big Joke' had a point, complaining about government officials far to much ove...(Read More)

Indian tourists rescued miles offshore from Phi Phi on capsized kayak

"I am presently in different time zone.." Yes,sure you are !...(Read More)

Highways Department targets slow drivers

When car and trucks are parked on the road in the left lane the road is effectively a one-lane road....(Read More)

After 30 years in Phuket, Cambodian man arrested with fake Thai ID card

Hope they let the poor guy stay. Ambition, risk-taking, and law-abiding hard work for those born int...(Read More)

China virus toll jumps to 25 dead with 830 confirmed cases: govt

China now locks down on at least 30 million people. There are already hospitals turning away corona...(Read More)

Chinese New Year sparks full alert for coronavirus

@Tomothy Yes, I just use the scroll bar to avoid all posts by K. Easy....(Read More)

China virus toll jumps to 25 dead with 830 confirmed cases: govt

Last news: In Hong Kong 3 death, about 190 in hospitals. Coronavirus spread rapidly. Present medical...(Read More)

Chinese experts join Phuket sea-rescue exercise

Pep talk ( everything is in good order) is thai Officialdom massage, even when not true. All for the...(Read More)

Phuket ferry suspended after pickup truck rolls off the deck, into the sea

Boss Wiwat Phuket Marine Office talks to much about financial settling this matter. Is not his busin...(Read More)

 

