Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Ratchanok ends lengthy title drought as she edges Marin in Jakarta showdown

Ratchanok ends lengthy title drought as she edges Marin in Jakarta showdown

BADMINTON: Ratchanok Intanon claimed her first title in nine months after winning the US$400,000 Indonesia Masters at Istora Senayan stadium in Jakarta yesterday (Jan 19).

Badminton
By Bangkok Post

Monday 20 January 2020, 09:13AM

Ratchanok Intanon poses with her gold medal after defeating Carolina Marin of Spain in the women's singles final match at the Indonesia Masters tournament in Jakarta yesterday (Jan 19). Photo: AFP

Ratchanok Intanon poses with her gold medal after defeating Carolina Marin of Spain in the women's singles final match at the Indonesia Masters tournament in Jakarta yesterday (Jan 19). Photo: AFP

Her 21-19, 11-21, 21-18 victory over Carolina Marin in the Indonesian capital was the Thai’s first since the India Open in March last year.

Fourth seed Ratchanok denied Marin from completing a victorious comeback at the BWF World Tour Super 500 event a year after the Spaniard's horrific injury during the final against Saina Nehwal of India.

“Carolina Marin is very strong mentally, at important points she gets aggressive. I tried to be myself and tried to enjoy the game. Every player will have pressure, so I had to control myself,” said Ratchanok after the 80-minute final.

The Thai ace said she had tried to stay quick at the last stages.

“On my last changeover, I felt like there was wind behind her, so she would attack, and I couldn't be slower than her, I had to run every ball down, and do my best, win or lose.”

Marin's determination in capturing the title had been evident all week, for it was here in last year’s final that she suffered an ACL injury that kept her out of the game for several months. The conclusion to the fairytale comeback wasn't perfect, but Marin herself wasn't too disappointed.

“I don't know if I can feel happy or sad, or be frustrated with myself, because I could not win here, it was one of my goals when I had the injury last year when I talked to my coach,” the Spaniard said.

“It's OK, I just reached the final, I need to learn about that. I think Ratchanok played so well, she was cleverer than me on the net. But well, sometimes it happens, we have to analyse what happened today.”

Anthony Sinisuka Ginting rallied to beat defending champion Anders Antonsen of Denmark in the men’s singles final as Indonesian players capped a successful week with three titles in their home tournament.

Ginting, the 2018 champion, won 17-21, 21-15, 21-9 in 71 minutes.

Last year, Antonsen won his first career title after knocking out Japanese world No.1 Kento Momota, who skipped this year’s tournament after being injured in a car accident that killed his driver.

Earlier, top-ranked men’s doubles duo Marcus Gideon and Kevin Sukamuljo claimed their first title of 2020 after beating Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan in an all-Indonesian clash 21-15, 21-16.

The top-ranked pair suffered a surprise loss in the quarter-finals at the Malaysia Masters last week.

In the women’s doubles final, Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu battled back from a game down to defeat Maiken Fruergaard and Sara Thygesen of Denmark 18-21, 21-11, 23-21 to capture the gold medal.

Two-time defending champions Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong sealed their third straight title in Jakarta after they crushed Chinese compatriots Wang Yilyu and Huang Dongping 21-9, 21-9 to take the mixed doubles crown.

The world champions also beat Wang and Huang in the Kuala Lumpur final a week ago.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Gauff, 15, stuns Venus in Australian Open first round
Chiefs, 49ers advance to Super Bowl showdown
Thais question dubious rulings after Saudi defeat
10 to watch at the Australian Open tennis
‘Kun’ Agüero the record-breaking silent assassin
War Elephants told not to fear Saudis
Spanish driver Carlos Sainz wins Dakar Rally for third time
Prince Harry oversees Rugby League World Cup 2021 draw
Scottish FA set to ban children from heading balls in training
Young Thai Kosuke steals the stars’ thunder
Stokes named ICC player of the year after landmark 2019
Nishino proud of his terrific players that he says are on par with Asia's finest
AKA Thailand Phuket's Kape is one super hero who doesn’t wear a cape!
Man Utd axe training camp over Middle East tensions
Australian Open qualifying delayed due to bushfire smoke

 

Phuket community
Phuket expat dies after being hit by ATV in the jungle

@HubertK: Designated ATV track? What planet are you living on?...(Read More)

‘Not enough water for 2020’, says Phuket water chief

HurbertK... here's what a smart person would do... see the name, don't read the comment, if ...(Read More)

Phuket PWA receives B406.9mn for projects to solve water problems

Pascale, I don't think k is the one with a problem, you need to look closer to home. It real is ...(Read More)

Chinese New Year sparks full alert for coronavirus

...And incubation time is still unknown....(Read More)

Chinese New Year sparks full alert for coronavirus

The 'highest level of precautionary measures' would be to put the Wuhan province in Quaranti...(Read More)

Chinese New Year sparks full alert for coronavirus

Would it be strange to forbid Wuhan citizens to travel abroad coming month, so China can contain/con...(Read More)

Phuket Property Guide: Is off-plan the right plan?

And try to secure yourself about water supply guarantee. The future selling price of your property w...(Read More)

Phuket Property Guide: Is off-plan the right plan?

There should be a Thai off-plan guarantee fund in a Government Bank. The off-plan buyer deposit mone...(Read More)

Phuket Property Guide: Is off-plan the right plan?

Best way to lose your money is to buy off-plan, projects never completed or not even started once th...(Read More)

‘Not enough water for 2020’, says Phuket water chief

I wish TPN would treat this comment section as Letters to The Editor and demand real names which mig...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
La Boucherie
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Diamond Resort Phuket
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thanyapura Health 360

 