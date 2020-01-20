Ratchanok ends lengthy title drought as she edges Marin in Jakarta showdown

BADMINTON: Ratchanok Intanon claimed her first title in nine months after winning the US$400,000 Indonesia Masters at Istora Senayan stadium in Jakarta yesterday (Jan 19).

Badminton

By Bangkok Post

Monday 20 January 2020, 09:13AM

Ratchanok Intanon poses with her gold medal after defeating Carolina Marin of Spain in the women's singles final match at the Indonesia Masters tournament in Jakarta yesterday (Jan 19). Photo: AFP

Her 21-19, 11-21, 21-18 victory over Carolina Marin in the Indonesian capital was the Thai’s first since the India Open in March last year.

Fourth seed Ratchanok denied Marin from completing a victorious comeback at the BWF World Tour Super 500 event a year after the Spaniard's horrific injury during the final against Saina Nehwal of India.

“Carolina Marin is very strong mentally, at important points she gets aggressive. I tried to be myself and tried to enjoy the game. Every player will have pressure, so I had to control myself,” said Ratchanok after the 80-minute final.

The Thai ace said she had tried to stay quick at the last stages.

“On my last changeover, I felt like there was wind behind her, so she would attack, and I couldn't be slower than her, I had to run every ball down, and do my best, win or lose.”

Marin's determination in capturing the title had been evident all week, for it was here in last year’s final that she suffered an ACL injury that kept her out of the game for several months. The conclusion to the fairytale comeback wasn't perfect, but Marin herself wasn't too disappointed.

“I don't know if I can feel happy or sad, or be frustrated with myself, because I could not win here, it was one of my goals when I had the injury last year when I talked to my coach,” the Spaniard said.

“It's OK, I just reached the final, I need to learn about that. I think Ratchanok played so well, she was cleverer than me on the net. But well, sometimes it happens, we have to analyse what happened today.”

Anthony Sinisuka Ginting rallied to beat defending champion Anders Antonsen of Denmark in the men’s singles final as Indonesian players capped a successful week with three titles in their home tournament.

Ginting, the 2018 champion, won 17-21, 21-15, 21-9 in 71 minutes.

Last year, Antonsen won his first career title after knocking out Japanese world No.1 Kento Momota, who skipped this year’s tournament after being injured in a car accident that killed his driver.

Earlier, top-ranked men’s doubles duo Marcus Gideon and Kevin Sukamuljo claimed their first title of 2020 after beating Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan in an all-Indonesian clash 21-15, 21-16.

The top-ranked pair suffered a surprise loss in the quarter-finals at the Malaysia Masters last week.

In the women’s doubles final, Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu battled back from a game down to defeat Maiken Fruergaard and Sara Thygesen of Denmark 18-21, 21-11, 23-21 to capture the gold medal.

Two-time defending champions Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong sealed their third straight title in Jakarta after they crushed Chinese compatriots Wang Yilyu and Huang Dongping 21-9, 21-9 to take the mixed doubles crown.

The world champions also beat Wang and Huang in the Kuala Lumpur final a week ago.