Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Ratchanok among Thai winners at Thailand Masters

Ratchanok among Thai winners at Thailand Masters

BADMINTON: Ratchanok Intanon, Busanan Ongbamrungphan, Phittayaporn Chaiwan and Pornpawee Chochuwong all progressed to the second round of the women’s singles event at the US$170,000 Princess Sirivannavari Thailand Masters 2020 yesterday (Jan 22).

Badminton
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 23 January 2020, 09:19AM

Busanan Ongbamrungphan returns a shot against Sung Ji-Hyun. Photo: Bangkok Post

Busanan Ongbamrungphan returns a shot against Sung Ji-Hyun. Photo: Bangkok Post

Ratchanok, the second seed, beat Supanida Katethong 21-11, 21-18 in a late match last night.

Rising star Kunlavut Vitidsarn also advanced but Thailand’s top men's player Kantaphon suffered an early exit at the BWF World Tour Super 300 event at Indoor Stadium Hua Mark.

Busanan held off sixth seed Sung Ji-Hyun of South Korea in a 26-24, 22-24, 21-18 thriller while Phittayaporn and Pornpawee had easier assignments, beating Lianne Tan of Germany 21-18, 21-12 and Fitriani Fitriani of Indonesia 21-9, 21-16 respectively.

Busanan will play Gregoria Tunjung of Indonesia, Phittayaporn will face top seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan and Pornpawee will meet fourth seed Carolina Marin of Spain in the second round today (Jan 23).

Thanyapura Health 360

Marin, runner-up to Ratchanok at the Indonesia Masters on Sunday (Jan 19), came through her first hurdle with a 20-22, 21-10, 21-5 victory over Kim Ga-Eun of South Korea.

Kunlavut, 18, advanced after a 21-14, 21-13 victory over Vladimir Malkov of Russia while Kantaphon, Thailand’s highest ranked male player at No.12, bowed out at the hands of compatriot Suppanyu Avihingsanon, who is ranked 35 places below him.

Suppanyu claimed the surprise 18-21, 21-12, 21-14 victory in 66 minutes and booked his second round berth against fellow Thai Khosit Phetpradab, who defeated Huang Yuxiang of China 14-21, 21-13, 21-14.

Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai eased past Anna Ching Yik Cheong and Lim Chiew Sien of Malaysia 21-7, 21-16 in the women’s doubles first round.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Nishino aims high after contract extension
BISP triathletes dash to the finish line in Bangkok
‘Embarrassing’ Man Utd suffer fresh woe, Spurs boost top four bid
Puttita and Sapsiree start defence in style
‘Bang Yee’ begins fightback, seeks help from SAT
Ten-man Arsenal hold Chelsea in torrent of Premier League late goals
All aboard for new sports lighting up Tokyo Olympics 2020
Rashford injury may force United’s hand in transfer market
On-song Ratchanok eyes Thailand Masters crown
Gauff, 15, stuns Venus in Australian Open first round
Chiefs, 49ers advance to Super Bowl showdown
Thais question dubious rulings after Saudi defeat
Ratchanok ends lengthy title drought as she edges Marin in Jakarta showdown
10 to watch at the Australian Open tennis
‘Kun’ Agüero the record-breaking silent assassin

 

Phuket community
Chinese boy in Phuket cleared of Wuhan flu

"The boy’s parents and other people known to have been in close contact with the boy have not...(Read More)

China quarantines city at centre of virus outbreak

Unbelieveble the Thai Government is passive/not in control of National healthcare. It should have st...(Read More)

City Hall shuts 437 schools for a day but parents demand drastic action against smog

Poor kids. All provided with a masks that not stop PM2.5 inhaling. Is this the best the Thai Gove...(Read More)

First Thai infected with coronavirus as death toll rises to nine

What thai measures are in place to prevent the spread of the virus as long they not lock down on all...(Read More)

Indian tourists rescued miles offshore from Phi Phi on capsized kayak

Not a single word of this Snr Sgt Maj about the responsibility of the kayak rental firm! That firm s...(Read More)

Chinese New Year sparks full alert for coronavirus

Wuhan did announce transportation lock down on busses, ferries and subways. When Thailand locks do...(Read More)

Chinese boy, 10, lands in Phuket suspected of carrying Wuhan flu

Unbelievable, the parents of the boy are free to mingle with the general population until the infect...(Read More)

Chinese New Year sparks full alert for coronavirus

"Let's wait for WHO recommendations" I agree ,Kurt ! And now stick to your own proposa...(Read More)

Phuket woman arrested for stealing car she rented to Chinese woman

k...I do....(Read More)

Search for missing kayak couple broadens

kurt...they're fish food. ...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Diamond Resort Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
La Boucherie
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 